In March 2026, the Carney government introduced Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act, which would greatly expand government surveillance powers. This bill puts at risk Canadians’ fundamental right to privacy, including the protections against unreasonable search and seizure guaranteed by Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Threats to privacy and civil liberties in Bill C-22

Companies that provide electronic services would be required to build systems that allow law enforcement and CSIS easy access to private data.

The government would be able to require companies to collect and store metadata, including your device’s location, for up to one year.

The Minister of Public Safety may be able to order companies to break encryption, creating “back doors” into secure communications.

Canadians should not have to sacrifice their privacy for vague promises of increased security

Privacy experts warn that creating built-in access points for government agencies increases the risk of abuse and data breaches. These powers could turn everyday devices – from smartphones to smart home appliances – into potential tools for surveillance.

A free society depends on strong protections against government overreach. Bill C-22 undermines those protections and puts the privacy of every Canadian at risk.