A coalition of Canadian news publishers, including The Canadian Press, Torstar, Globe and Mail, Postmedia, and CBC/Radio-Canada, is suing OpenAI for allegedly breaching copyright by using their content to train its ChatGPT AI system without permission or compensation. The publishers claim this practice exploits their significant investments in journalism, emphasizing that their content is protected by copyright. While they support technological innovation, they insist on fair and lawful use of intellectual property. This lawsuit is the first of its kind in Canada, though similar cases, such as one by the New York Times, are ongoing in the U.S.