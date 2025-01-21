Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistCan Trudeau's prorogation of Parliament be challenged in court?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCan Trudeau's prorogation of Parliament be challenged in court? Canadian Constitution Foundation 90.9K Mike ZimmerJan 21, 2025Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistCan Trudeau's prorogation of Parliament be challenged in court?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistCan Trudeau's prorogation of Parliament be challenged in court?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare