California Trans Study Finds Remarkable Increase In Suicides Post-Operation - Matches Sweden And U.S. Is Expanding Trans Operations To Illegals In America
By Christine Dolan
Everyone paying attention to how parents are being slammed with the fearful and false narrative that if they do not affirm their gender-confused child choices that their child may commit suicide if the parents do not agree need to comprehend that narrative is a lie.
A study using California government data found suicide rates double after surgery for tCalifornia Trans Study Finds Remarkable Increase In Suicides Post-Operation - Matches Sweden And U.S. Is Expanding Trans Operations To Illegals In America
By Christine Dolanransgender females who receive male-to-female gender change surgeries.