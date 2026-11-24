Buying an Affordable Personal Computer for Running Modern AI Models

Introduction

Until recently, running a capable AI language model on your own computer required either a data centre or a very large wallet. That has changed. A wave of small, efficient open models (such as Qwen, Gemma, gpt-oss, and the distilled DeepSeek models) has arrived alongside hardware that is far better suited to them, and the practical entry price for running useful AI privately on your own desk has fallen to a fraction of what it once was. This essay surveys that landscape, from a $150 single-board computer to a full workstation at roughly $15,000 (all figures in Canadian dollars), and argues that for most buyers the sensible spending ceiling is well below the maximum.

The one principle that explains everything

There is a single technical idea behind nearly every result below, and it is worth stating plainly: when an AI model answers a question, it reads its entire memory of learned facts for every word it produces. That means the speed of the answer is governed less by raw processing power than by how quickly the machine can read its memory. It also means a model must fit entirely in memory to be usable, so the amount of memory you can buy decides which models you can run at all, and the speed of that memory decides how pleasantly they run.

Buying advice follows directly from this. Rushing out to buy the chip with the highest “AI TOPS” marketing number is usually a mistake; what matters is gigabytes of fast memory and the bandwidth that memory offers.

The price range, from cheapest up

Under $200: hobbyist boards. The Raspberry Pi, an inexpensive credit-card-sized computer, can run the smallest modern models at a few words per second. It is slow but perfectly functional for simple jobs: short text summaries, routing questions, classifying messages, and light home automation. Its value is educational as much as practical.

Around $350: NVIDIA’s Jetson. The Jetson Orin Nano Super is a small AI-focused board that runs small models (up to roughly seven billion parameters) at a genuinely usable pace while drawing less power than a household light bulb. It is the cheapest entry into the same software ecosystem used by professional systems, which makes it a favourite for always-on home cabinets and robotics projects. Its main drawbacks are its small memory (capping model size), and a software setup that punishes beginners: if configured carelessly it quietly runs several times slower than it should.

$500 to $3,000: the practical sweet spot. Small Windows mini-computers with 32 GB of memory run small and mid-sized models at tolerable speeds. More interesting is the used market: a secondhand tower endowed with an older top-end NVIDIA card (such as the RTX 3090, with 24 GB of its own fast memory) costs around $1,000 used and runs modern 8B-14B models quickly, with even the large 70B models possible in compressed form. Community consensus identifies this as the best value per dollar in the entire market; a new mid-range graphics card with a tiny memory allowance, by contrast, is the classic money mistake.

Around $5,000: two kinds of middle heavyweight. The first is a mini-computer built on AMD’s high-performance laptop chip with 128 GB of shared memory, which can hold very large models the graphics-card machines cannot, though it serves them slowly. The second is Apple’s Mac Studio with the Ultra chip, whose 96-256 GB of shared memory and unusual emphasis on read speed let it run those same large models at a genuinely comfortable pace (roughly 25-30 words per second on a 70B-class model), in a box that is nearly silent and sips power by comparison. For people who want the biggest and smartest open models running at home, this machine is the reference choice.

Up to $15,000: maximum speed. A workstation built around NVIDIA’s current flagship card is roughly two to three times faster than the Mac on every model that fits in its 32 GB of card memory, and it is the only sensible choice for AI image and video generation or for software that requires NVIDIA’s ecosystem. Its limits are the mirror image of its strengths: it cannot hold the largest models, and it is loud and power-hungry. A cautionary tale here is NVIDIA’s own desktop “AI supercomputer” (the DGX Spark): despite 128 GB of memory, its slow memory makes large models crawl, demonstrating that capacity without bandwidth disappoints.

Summary

Running good AI at home is no longer an exotic pursuit. The governing rule is simple: memory size decides what you can run, memory speed decides how fast, and marketing slogans about processor power are mostly noise. The choices run from toy boards under $200, through the used-graphics-card sweet spot around $1,000-$3,000, up to shared-memory machines near $5,000 that can hold the largest open models. For a buyer with a $15,000 ceiling, the judgment of most current reporting is that a Mac Studio at $5,600-$8,000 covers the widest range of capable models with the best compromise of speed, silence, and power consumption, with change left over; the flagship NVIDIA workstation is the alternative when raw speed for medium models or image generation is the priority. In every case, spending below the ceiling buys you most of the capability, which is a rare luxury in technology purchases.

References (annotated)