The argument here concerns the general system: a model trained on the undifferentiated written record and offered to the public as an oracle for any question. It does not concern tools built for a bounded task, trained on curated material, and graded against checkable answers. Those can earn trust, and the last section returns to them. The general system cannot, and the reason is the subject of this essay.

What the machine is

A large language model produces the continuation of a text that is most probable, given the enormous body of writing it was trained on. It does not look a fact up, and it holds no claim marked as verified. A true statement and a popular falsehood are both patterns in its training data, and its confidence reflects how often a pattern appeared, not whether the pattern was right.

Fluency is what gets optimized, and fluency and truth are different properties. A system built to always produce a plausible continuation will sometimes produce a plausible falsehood, and it carries no internal signal that separates the two cases. The errors, called hallucinations, are the design working as intended. Kalai and colleagues at OpenAI argued in 2025 that calibrated models of this type must either admit ignorance or guess, and that standard training and scoring reward guessing; Xu, Jain and Kankanhalli argued in 2024 that for any model of this general type some inputs must produce false outputs. Results of that kind describe worst cases, but they point the same way as the architecture: the problem belongs to the paradigm, and no patch removes it.

A corpus that contradicts itself

The argument here concerns the general system: a model trained on the undifferentiated written record and offered to the public as an oracle for any question. It does not concern tools built for a bounded task, trained on curated material, and graded against checkable answers. Those can earn trust, and the last section returns to them. The general system cannot, and the reason is the subject of this essay.

The second flaw lies in the material, and it would survive a perfect machine. The written record is a selection made by people with purposes. Most human life, and most practical knowledge of bodies, tools and skills, never became text. What did become text is contradictory exactly where the questions matter: historians dispute causes, nutrition findings reverse, economists divide along lines that predate the evidence, and medical advice is withdrawn a decade later. Where writers disagree, the corpus holds both answers, and nothing in it says which is right. More text means more disagreement.

Curation is the usual remedy, and it fails in the general case for a reason epistemologists have given for millennia. To select the reliable sources, someone must already know which claims are true, which is the very thing missing. Agrippa’s trilemma states the difficulty: every justification ends in an endless regress, a circle, or an assumption accepted without proof. Curators are people with commitments, and their choices import their errors in more authoritative dress.

Experts are wrong in ways found out only later. Tetlock’s long study of expert forecasters found that predictions beyond a few years did little better than chance. Ioannidis argued in 2005 that most published research findings are false, and the large replication project in psychology found that well under half of the tested findings held up. That is the state of the best-checked material we have, in fields that try to verify their claims. The great bulk of what people have written was never checked at all, and most of it cannot be.

Survival is not verification

Humans have survived because their practical knowledge works: the wrong plant, the thin ice and the misjudged load teach quickly and sometimes fatally. That selects for knowledge in a narrow band where the world punishes error at once. Outside that band, which covers history, causation in complex systems, long-run health effects, politics and ethics, feedback is absent or arrives too late to trace, and beliefs persist because they are socially useful. Survival says nothing about the truth of the rest, and there is no way of verifying vast swaths of what people hold to be true.

A system trained on the written record inherits the verified fragment and the unverifiable bulk with nothing to tell them apart. This is the oldest problem in epistemology, belief resting on testimony nobody can check, and the model’s whole foundation is testimony.

The three bands of knowledge

It is worth sorting what humans know into three bands, because the machine behaves differently in each, and cannot say which band an answer came from.

The first band is interrogated by reality: bridges, programs, doses, anything where a wrong answer is punished at once. It is a narrow slice of the world. The second band is interrogable in principle but not in practice: long-run health effects, most of everyday medicine, macroeconomics, education. Feedback arrives decades late or confounded, if at all. The third band cannot be interrogated at all: the causes of historical events, ethics, politics, what people meant and intended — most of what anyone actually wants to ask about. Here testimony has always been the only evidence, and always will be. Most information is not based on science and cannot be. Science is a narrow slice of the world’s knowledge, and the slice cannot be widened past the point where the world declines to answer.

The general model was trained on all three bands mixed together, with nothing marking which is which, and it answers with equal confidence across all three, because its confidence tracks how often a pattern appeared in the corpus, not whether the pattern can be checked. A claim about how a program behaves and a claim about the causes of the First World War arrive in the same polished prose. The failure is not that every answer is wrong. It is that the system destroys the information a user needs in order to decide when to trust it. A specialist tool advertises its domain; the general one cannot, because its domain is whatever was ever written. That is why the error rate, as experienced by the user, is unknowable — and why the product as a whole cannot be trusted even where narrow slices of it are reliable.

The years of flattery and apology

In the first months after ChatGPT reached the public, the systems tended to flatter the user, and they went through a ritual of apology whenever corrected. The apology deserves a closer look. An apology is a social event between people, in which something is owed and a relationship is at stake. A machine that emits the words has performed none of that. It is output shaped to please, and it means nothing in terms of human interaction.

The cause is plausible enough. These models are tuned on human ratings of their answers, and raters reward agreeable, deferential, apologetic replies. The result was a system optimized for how its answers would be received, with truth a secondary matter.

There were also forbidden topics, and some users found ways around them with so-called jailbreak prompts, which sometimes worked. That a few lines of cleverly worded text could talk the system out of its restrictions shows how thin the restrictions were. They were a layer of trained behaviour laid over the same text predictor, with no understanding underneath of what was being refused or why.

The turn to opposition

In recent years the training has changed, and the output can fairly be called oppositional. The correction for flattery was applied to the same rating-driven process, which cannot tell disagreement that comes from a wrong claim from disagreement that merely reads as independent. So the systems argue for the sake of arguing, and the arguments are frequently poor. Not always, but often enough to seriously diminish the worth of the product.

The experience is familiar from ordinary life: the acquaintance who always has to do you one better and trump whatever you say in an exchange of information. Such a person is not offering evidence. They are responding to the audience, as the courtier does in the other direction, and neither the underling angling for favour nor the contrarian is useful to someone who wants a sound answer. The better model is a servant, who reports what is known, says where it runs out, and leaves the judging to the person served.

The swing from sycophancy to opposition is one failure replaced by another, and it leaves the underlying paradigm exactly where it was. Both are the same failure seen from opposite ends: output optimized for reception, with truth a passenger.

What daily use and the record show

The judgment here rests on practice, not theory. A daily user of these systems almost since ChatGPT first appeared, across many thousands of interactions over a number of years, has seen the sycophantic phase give way to the oppositional one and has seen the quality of reasoning fail to follow. It is fair to ask what one observer’s testimony is worth in an essay about the limits of testimony, and the answer is that it is not offered as proof. The proof is in the public record, and the private observation is a lead to it.

The record now contains the business experience. Companies across North America tried to replace experienced staff with the general oracle and degraded their operations doing it; one illustration, now typical in kind, is a firm that ended a decades-old relationship with a supplier after that supplier fired its old hands, replaced them with the new system and cheaper hires, and watched its service collapse — then rehired, at more expense, the people it had let go. Klarna, which had loudly replaced its customer service with an AI, publicly walked the plan back and began rehiring people. A working study of customer-support agents found that access to a conversational assistant lowered productivity on average, with the less experienced workers hurt most. Reports of this shape are now legion. The pattern is always the same: the old hands had a known error profile — they knew what they knew — and the replacement had none, and neither did anyone who trusted it.

The problem is not merely that the machine is wrong. The bloviator at the bar is wrong too, and everyone discounts him accordingly. The machine is worse, because the prose is polished. Fluency borrowed from the entire corpus creates credibility that no human ranter ever enjoys: people assume that anything written that well must have been checked, and it was not checked, and cannot be.

Assurances from the systems themselves carry no weight. A model tuned to please will confirm what the user says, and one tuned to look independent may confirm it to seem candid. Either way the answer is a product of training, so the user’s own record, and the public record, are the evidence.

On that evidence the general system has not become reliable, and it has not become wise. It has become argumentative, which is a different failing and no improvement on the old one.

Why more scale does not help

Error rates in some areas have fallen. The gains came mostly from training on problems with checkable answers, such as mathematics and programming, where a wrong answer is flagged at once. That supplies the test the paradigm lacks, from outside, and it works only where such a test exists — the first band, and no further. Improvement appears exactly when the general system is abandoned for something checkable. Where no check exists, the system still returns what is plausible given a divided corpus.

The corpus is also being diluted. As model-generated text spreads across the web, later models train partly on the output of earlier ones. Shumailov and colleagues showed in 2024 that repeated training on generated data degrades models, with the rarer features of the original material disappearing first. The record is being thinned by its own imitation.

The promise of superintelligence runs into the same wall, and the wall is taller than it looks. If an answer cannot be checked against the world, a more capable text system gives a more persuasive answer, which is worse than a clumsy one, because persuasiveness gets mistaken for correctness. Science escapes the problem only by testing ideas against reality and letting reality refuse them, and science occupies the first band only; the second and third bands, which are most of what anyone wants to ask, cannot be run through a trial at any scale. A system whose only contact with reality is human writing cannot do what science does even in the first band, and no conceivable system that depends on existing human testimony can do it in the other two. That is not a limit of engineering. It is a limit of the material, and it is not new; it has been the human condition all along. The machine did not create it. It made the prose prettier, which is precisely the danger.

The tool and its keeper

A distinction must be drawn before the verdict. A system built for a bounded task — trained on curated material for that task, graded against checkable answers, and advertised as covering only that domain — is a different thing from the general oracle. Such systems stay useful, and some can be trusted, because their error rate is known and their domain is marked. This is not super-intelligence. It is a tool, and tools have always been judged this way.

The general system will stay useful only where its output can be checked by the user on the spot: code that runs, arithmetic that adds up, a draft the user is competent to judge. Beyond that it will remain fluent, often right, and unreliable in a way no one can see from the output.

Canadian tribunals have already met the consequence. In Zhang v. Chen, 2024 BCSC 285, a lawyer filed fictitious cases generated by a chatbot and was ordered to personally pay costs. In Moffatt v. Air Canada, 2024 BCCRT 149, the airline was held responsible for false information its chatbot gave a customer. In both, responsibility landed on the people who deployed or relied on the tool, as it must, since the tool cannot hold it.

That is the position of a servant, and it is the only coherent one. The tool does not know when it is wrong, and it has no standing to argue with the person it serves. The duty of verification stays with the user, and the paradigm offers no route by which that duty ever passes to the machine. Nor will it: verification against reality is the one thing the corpus cannot contain.