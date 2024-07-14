Share this postBritain’s Complicity In Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than You Thoughtephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBritain’s Complicity In Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than You Thought Novara Media 791K subscribers 40K viewsMike ZimmerJul 14, 2024Share this postBritain’s Complicity In Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than You Thoughtephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postBritain’s Complicity In Gaza Genocide Is Worse Than You Thoughtephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare