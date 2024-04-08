Bringing New Life to an Urban Stream: Bowker Creek, Victoria
Published a year ago
Note: I lived 3-4 blocks from the mouth of this creek for decades. There are dozens of buried creeks in my region. No salmon habitat with a buried stream.
This is a shot between the rec centre and the high school that my kids attended. I bicycled alongside the creek many times. I found the source on the university grounds, and found parts of it had not been buried, but not much.
You won’t see many creeks or streams in Canadian cities. They’ve been buried underground in culverts to drain land for agriculture and urban development. But times are changing and communities are slowly “daylighting” their forgotten streams, creating space for nature in the midst of a concrete maze.
Bowker Creek in Greater Victoria, BC, stretches 7.9 km from its headwaters on the University of Victoria campus and Cedar Hill area, past residential neighbourhoods, schools, commercial centres, and a hospital, before meeting the ocean in Oak Bay. Only 2.9 km of the creek remains above ground. The rest is buried in culverts and pipes carrying stormwater to the ocean. Thanks to an active group of dedicated volunteers and supportive local government, the creek is slowly being restored to health.