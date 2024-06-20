Share this postBRICS Drives DE-DOLLARIZATION: BRICS Bank Focuses on Multi-currency Lending to Emerging Marketsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBRICS Drives DE-DOLLARIZATION: BRICS Bank Focuses on Multi-currency Lending to Emerging Markets Lena Petrova Mike ZimmerJun 20, 2024Share this postBRICS Drives DE-DOLLARIZATION: BRICS Bank Focuses on Multi-currency Lending to Emerging Marketsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postBRICS Drives DE-DOLLARIZATION: BRICS Bank Focuses on Multi-currency Lending to Emerging Marketsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare