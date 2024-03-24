Share this postBREAKING! This could DESTROY Canada's economy and Justin Trudeau is FINISHED | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBREAKING! This could DESTROY Canada's economy and Justin Trudeau is FINISHED | Redacted News Redacted 2.33M subscribersMike ZimmerMar 24, 20241Share this postBREAKING! This could DESTROY Canada's economy and Justin Trudeau is FINISHED | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postBREAKING! This could DESTROY Canada's economy and Justin Trudeau is FINISHED | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare