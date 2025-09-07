Nature's Capacities and Their Measurement

Abstract

This book on the philosophy of science argues for an empiricism, opposed to the tradition of David Hume, in which singular rather than general causal claims are primary; causal laws express facts about singular causes whereas the general causal claims of science are ascriptions of capacities or causal powers, capacities to make things happen. Taking science as measurement, Cartwright argues that capacities are necessary for science and that these can be measured, provided suitable conditions are met. There are case studies from both econometrics and quantum mechanics.

Keywords: capacities, Nancy Cartwright, causal powers, cause, econometrics, empiricism, measurement, philosophy of science, quantum mechanics

Subject

Philosophy of Science

Appendix A: Summary —based upon Precis of Nature's Capacities and Their Measurement

Find original precis at https://www.jstor.org/stable/pdf/2108313.pdf

The linked document is the “Précis of Nature’s Capacities and Their Measurement” by Nancy Cartwright, published in Philosophy and Phenomenological Research (Vol. 55, No. 1, March 1995) It serves as a summary of Cartwright’s 1989 book Nature’s Capacities and Their Measurement.

Summary of Core Arguments:

Cartwright defends the legitimacy and centrality of causality in the sciences—both in general statements and in individual (singular) causal claims. She argues that generic statements (e.g., “Aspirin relieves headaches”) are best understood as ascriptions of capacities: they assert that a system can cause some effect under certain conditions

She contends that probabilities and causal laws cannot be properly related without reference to singular causal facts. In other words, causal claims must involve actual instances of causation, not merely statistical correlations

A key phrase in the précis is “No causes in; nothing much out”: if causal notions are excluded from the premises, meaningful causal conclusions cannot be drawn

Cartwright introduces the concept of “capacities” to reinterpret causal language, encapsulating three interrelated theses: Systems are attributed capacities relative to what they can bring about. Effects may not deterministically occur but may “contribute” under favorable conditions. Effects are conditioned by ceteris paribus (“all else being equal”) circumstances. This does not render causal laws untestable if the ceteris paribus clauses are properly elaborated—through mechanisms like triggering, shielding, enhancing, and interfering

She delineates three levels of causal discourse: Singular causal claims —observations at specific cases (“The cat is drinking milk”). Causal laws —typically probabilistic, summarizing regularities in specified conditions. Capacity ascriptions —generic claims about what a system can cause.

Causal laws, while useful for prediction and induction, are limited by their dependence on similarity between conditions. Cartwright argues that even physics, often assumed to have universal laws (e.g., F = ma), depends on approximations of capacities and requires integration of multiple generic laws under specific conditions to generate predictions

She challenges the notion of purely universal, context-free laws in physics, asserting instead that such laws themselves are best viewed as capacity statements, subject to conditional qualifiers

Concluding Points:

Cartwright’s perspective emphasizes that all scientific laws are, in practice, ceteris paribus laws—holding true only when interfering factors are absent or controlled

Even the fundamental laws of physics are interpreted as articulations of tendencies or capacities, not unqualified universal regularities

This précis effectively encapsulates the structure and philosophical significance of Cartwright’s original work, emphasizing the inescapable role of causality, the interpretive framework of capacities, and the conditional nature of scientific laws.

If further detail is required—such as specific examples, methodological implications, or presentation of critiques—consultation of the full text in Nature’s Capacities and Their Measurement (Oxford University Press, 1989) is advisable.