What types of cardiovascular-related complications are self-reported after individuals in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination? Finding out was the aim of this study in Saudi Arabia led by microbiologist and immunologist Muazzam M. Sheriff and colleagues at Ibn Sina National College for Medical Studies in Jeddah as well as King Faisal General Hospital in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. While the authors of this study seem to downplay the magnitude of the response, TrialSite cannot ignore what appears as a staggering number of cardiovascular complications self-reported post COVID-19 vaccination. 27.11% of the total sample found themselves in the hospital with some form of cardiac complication after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Of course, this study isn’t designed to prove that the vaccines were the cause, but the associations are statistically significant and cannot be ignored. Comorbidities are likely a factor.