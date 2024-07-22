Fifty-third Calypso of Bokonon

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oh, a sleeping drunkard Up in Central Park, And a lion-hunter In the jungle dark, And a Chinese dentist, And a British queen— All fit together In the same machine. Nice, nice, very nice. Nice, nice, very nice. Nice, nice, very nice. So many different people In the same device.

Bokononism is a fictional religion created by Kurt Vonnegut in his novel Cat's Cradle. It is a satirical construct that serves as a critique of religious and social systems. Here's an overview of its theology, precepts, and terminology:

Theology:

Central Belief: Bokononism is based on the idea that the world is inherently absurd and meaningless, but people find comfort and purpose in the lies they tell themselves and each other. The religion emphasizes the importance of these "foma" (harmless untruths) in creating a coherent and meaningful experience of life. The Concept of the "Granfalloon": Bokononism posits that people form false and meaningless groups or affiliations (called granfalloons) that serve no true purpose but are cherished by individuals nonetheless. The "Karass": In Bokononism, a karass is a group of people who are cosmically connected and are working together, often unknowingly, to achieve a larger purpose. It is similar to the idea of fate or destiny but is framed in a way that highlights the absurdity of human efforts.

Precepts:

"Live by the foma that make you brave and kind and healthy.": Bokononism encourages its followers to embrace comforting and positive lies if they lead to better lives and more humane behavior. "Everyone's in the same place, so you might as well be nice.": This precept underscores the idea of human interconnectedness and the importance of kindness, despite the inherent absurdity of existence. "The only real truth is that there is no truth.": This reflects the religion's core principle that absolute truths are unattainable and that people must navigate the world through comforting illusions.

Terminology:

"Bokonon": The prophet and founder of Bokononism, who is depicted as a charismatic and somewhat subversive figure. "Foma": Harmless untruths or comforting lies that people tell themselves and each other. Bokononism asserts that these foma are essential for creating a sense of meaning and order in life. "Karass": A group of people who are cosmically connected and working together, often unknowingly, toward a common purpose. "Granfalloon": A false or meaningless group or affiliation that people believe to be significant. The term highlights the absurdity of the human tendency to form and cling to such groups. "Sinookas": The Bokononist term for the concept of “trying too hard.” It reflects the religion's view that excessive effort and seriousness are futile. "Wampeter": The central object or focus of a karass's activities. It represents the central point around which a group’s cosmic purpose revolves.

Bokononism, with its ironic and humorous take on religion and human behavior, serves as a vehicle for Vonnegut to explore themes of meaning, belief, and the nature of human existence.

by Kurt Vonnegut (Author)