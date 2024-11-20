Share this postBiden Authorizes MAJOR ESCALATION With Russiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBiden Authorizes MAJOR ESCALATION With Russia Glenn GreenwaldMike ZimmerNov 20, 2024Share this postBiden Authorizes MAJOR ESCALATION With Russiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareShare this postBiden Authorizes MAJOR ESCALATION With Russiaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Personally, I do not believe Biden called for, or authorized anything related to this mess.
Did he “sign off” on it? Apparently.
Did he have a blur of understanding what he was autographing to start a global war?
Again, no.
Perhaps, 50 years from now, we will see a Front Line special report on the truth. Doubtful, but maybe. Unless Will Lyman is still the narrator, I will neither watch, nor listen! 😛