Beyond incompetence; The Shooters & The Water Tower - Peak Prosperity
Peak Prosperity - 510K subscribers - Chris goes with LIHOP. I suspect MIHOP.
LIHOP (Let It Happen On Purpose):
In general terms, this concept can apply to any scenario where a person or entity is aware of a potential event or outcome and decides to allow it to occur, rather than taking steps to prevent it. This can be relevant in various fields, such as management, psychology, or strategic planning, where one might choose to let certain events unfold to observe consequences, test responses, or achieve specific results indirectly.
MIHOP (Make It Happen On Purpose):
This concept refers to deliberately causing an event or outcome to occur. It involves proactive planning and execution to ensure that a specific result is achieved. This idea can also be applicable in numerous contexts, including project management, experimental research, or any situation where direct intervention is used to create desired conditions or outcomes.
In these broader contexts, both terms describe different approaches to influencing events: one by permitting them to happen naturally and the other by actively making them happen.