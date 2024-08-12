Whereas the Bank of Canada has been quietly researching ways to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency for years.

Whereas the Trudeau Liberals pushed the Bank of Canada to print a half trillion dollars, doubling our debt, sending inflation and interest rates soaring, eviscerating paycheques, and leaving generations of Canadian taxpayers with a mountain of bills to pay-off.

Whereas centralizing another currency in the hands of government bureaucrats will only serve to make money printing schemes easier and take more power away from Canadians.

And whereas Conservatives believe that any digital currency should remain exclusively with the private sector so Canadians can make their own investment choices–free from government intervention.

We the undersigned call on the NDP-Liberals to support common sense Conservative Bill C-400 to ban the Bank of Canada from creating a Central Bank Digital Currency and ensure legal tender (cash) continues to be available across Canada.