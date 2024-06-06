Introduction

While my focus for decades was on the martial applications of weaving, I am now considering its potential for improving dynamic balance. At all times in weaving, posture and stability are paramount. You want a stable base, and you do not want to compromise your balance with poor weaving technique. By integrating these principles into a rehabilitation or fitness routine, we can help individuals develop better balance and coordination. However, this approach is suitable only for individuals whose balance is not terribly compromised, and even then, it needs to be approached with safety and gradual progression in mind.

I once gave a mini seminar in Vancouver, BC, on weaving techniques and used foam sticks that I had made to practice weaving against a weapon. The segment on weaving seemed to be well received, and one participant felt it was the most valuable segment of a much larger multi-instructor program.

The Importance of Weaving in Eskrima

Eskrima, also known as Arnis or Kali, is a Filipino martial art that emphasizes weapon-based fighting with sticks, knives, and other bladed weapons. However, it also includes empty-hand techniques, grappling, joint locks, and striking. One of the critical aspects of Eskrima is its focus on fluidity and agility, which is where weaving becomes essential. Weaving allows practitioners to evade attacks, maintain balance, and create openings for counterattacks.

Systematizing Weaving Techniques

My attempts into systematizing weaving began with a deep respect for the traditional methods passed down by my instructor. However, I saw the need for a more structured approach to make learning and teaching more efficient. By identifying and codifying seven canonical weaving motions, I provided a clear framework for students to follow. These motions can be performed with either the right or left leg leading, effectively doubling the number of techniques and ensuring symmetrical development.

Safety and Progression in Rehabilitation

When using weaving techniques for rehabilitation, it's crucial to adhere to safety and progression guidelines:

Train Slowly and Safely: Your balance may be compromised, so start slowly and prioritize safety. Avoid Risky Movements: Do not perform actions that put you at risk of injury. Gradual Difficulty Increase: Increase the difficulty of exercises slowly and progressively. Reference Previous Articles: I have written about these principles in previous articles, providing further guidance on safe training practices.

Elements of the Weaving System

The weaving system incorporates several key elements that contribute to its effectiveness:

Base: A solid and stable stance is essential for all movements. Posture and Alignment: Maintaining good posture and alignment is crucial to ensure balance and effective movement. Leg Bending: Bending one leg to lean, avoiding bending at the waist. Knee Bending: Bending both legs to drop down, keeping the torso erect to protect the head from kicks or knees. Weight Shifting: Transferring weight from one leg to the other, ensuring one leg is substantially loaded while the other is lightly loaded. Hip Turning: Twisting : Turning the hips so that the weight ends up on the leg that becomes the front leg.

Torquing: Turning the hips so that the weight ends up on the leg that becomes the rear leg (following my instructor's terminology). Efficient, Fluid, and Relaxed Motion: Ensuring all movements are performed efficiently, fluidly, and in a relaxed manner to maintain balance and prevent unnecessary tension. Directional Turning: Away from Opponent : Turning away with a twist or torque.

Towards Opponent: Turning towards with a twist or torque. Alternating Turns: Strict alternation of turning the hips, first to one side with weaving, then to the other side with weaving.

The Seven Canonical Weaving Motions

Twist Away (Right Leg Leading): Twist away to the rear, but keep the head turned to the front. Lean with the leg, not the waist. Go slowly and do not compromise your stability by leaning too far. Alignment is paramount. You will need some leg strength to do this, and it must be developed with this and other exercises. Twist Back In (Right Leg Leading): Twist back to the front, maintaining proper alignment, strength, and the principles of leaning. Twist to the Left Side (Right Leg Leading): Twist to the left side while still facing the front, ensuring balance and alignment. Drop and Twist Right (Right Leg Leading): Drop in place by bending both knees to duck. Do not lean forwards; keep your torso more or less erect. Twist back to the front, to the right, while dropped. Drop and Twist Left (Right Leg Leading): Drop in place by bending both knees to duck. Maintain an erect torso and twist to the left side while dropped. Torque on Rear Leg (Right Leg Leading): Torque on the rear leg to face the front, ensuring balance and stability. Torque on Front Leg (Right Leg Leading): Torque on the front leg to face the left side, maintaining control and proper alignment.

When switching to the left leg leading, these motions are mirrored, creating a balanced and comprehensive weaving system.

Terms We Used

Twist Away: Called "bamboo out" as in a bamboo stalk swaying. Sometimes just "out". Twist In: Called "bamboo in", sometimes just "in". Twist to the Side: Called "side" as in "bamboo to the side". Always just "side". Drop: Probably called "duck" and the direction of turn was not fussed about. Perhaps it was "duck" or "down". Drop and Twist: As in point 4. Torque on Rear Leg: To my memory not called anything, just demonstrated. Torque on Front Leg: Called "high lead torque" by my instructor.

Weaving for Dynamic Balance

Implementing these weaving techniques can significantly enhance a practitioner's agility, balance, and overall fighting capability. Beyond martial applications, the principles of Eskrima weaving can be adapted for general fitness and rehabilitation, helping individuals improve their dynamic balance and coordination. By systematically practicing these motions, both martial artists and fitness enthusiasts can achieve better control over their movements and reduce the risk of injuries.