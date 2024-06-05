Note: Some of this I knew, but not well enough to spot all AI inaccuracies, deviations from accepted belief if you will. I am particularly interested in further reading, but have yet to check out the references provided by ChatGPT 4.o. Those few I looked at I found on Amazon.



I was a martial arts teacher for 50 plus years, and had decent, but not more than adequate, balance and strength. I let myself deteriorate in the last few years, without really noticing how much capability I was losing. Now, I am trying to restore my abilities, both conditioning and neurological aspects.

I know a lot of the following in a general sense, but had not specifically thought about balance until finding my own abilities compromised with strokes in the cerebellum. As is my wont (I love saying that ;-) ) I am trying to systematically deepen my understanding. In particular, I want to follow a most effect and efficient path in improving my balance, wishing to avoid wasting time and energy. There seem to be a lot of YouTube videos on methods of improving balance. This one looks good:

There are many more.

It is possible that given the principle of specificity of training, there may not be as much generalization of balance skills from activity to activity as I had initially supposed would exist. I only state this as a conjecture. I have not delved deeply enough into the research yet.

An infant has to learn balance. A tightrope walker, a mountain climber, any number of other specialties have to learn balance, right?

Yes, learning balance is crucial for many activities, ranging from basic developmental milestones to specialized skills. Here are a few examples illustrating how balance is learned and applied:

Infants: Infants begin developing balance as they grow. Starting with holding their head up, then sitting, crawling, and eventually walking. This process involves the development of the vestibular system (inner ear), visual inputs, and proprioception (body awareness). Tightrope Walkers: Tightrope walkers, or funambulists, must develop exceptional balance. They train extensively to maintain stability on a narrow rope. This involves strengthening their core muscles, improving proprioception, and honing their focus and coordination. Mountain Climbers: Mountain climbers require balance to navigate challenging terrains safely. They train to maintain their equilibrium on steep and uneven surfaces, often while carrying heavy equipment. This balance training includes strength training, flexibility exercises, and practice on various types of terrain. Athletes: Many sports require excellent balance. Gymnasts, dancers, skaters, and surfers all depend on their ability to maintain stability in dynamic and often unpredictable situations. Balance training for these athletes involves a combination of strength, flexibility, and proprioceptive exercises. Martial Artists: Martial artists need to balance while performing complex movements, whether striking, kicking, or grappling. Balance training is integral to their practice, helping them maintain control and stability during fast, powerful actions. Everyday Activities: Even everyday activities such as walking, running, and standing involve balance. People constantly make minor adjustments to maintain their center of gravity and avoid falls.

In all these cases, the principles of balance are similar. They involve the coordination of the body's sensory systems and muscular responses to maintain stability, whether standing still or moving dynamically.

Balance requires at least two things:

1 - muscular strength appropriate to the task

2 - perceptual motor control appropriate to the task. Right?

Yes, you're correct. Balance does indeed require at least two key components:

Muscular Strength Appropriate to the Task: Core Strength : The muscles around the abdomen and lower back are crucial for maintaining stability and balance. This includes the rectus abdominis, obliques, erector spinae, and transverse abdominis.

Leg Strength : Strong legs, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and muscles around the ankles, provide the foundation for balance.

Stabilizing Muscles: Smaller muscles that stabilize joints, such as those around the shoulders and hips, also play a vital role in maintaining balance. Perceptual Motor Control Appropriate to the Task: Proprioception : The sense of body position and movement, which comes from sensory receptors in muscles, tendons, and joints. Proprioception helps the body to react and adjust to maintain balance.

Vestibular System : Located in the inner ear, this system detects changes in head position and movement, contributing to the sense of balance and spatial orientation.

Visual Input : Vision provides information about the environment and spatial positioning, which helps in maintaining balance. This is why closing the eyes can make balancing more challenging.

Somatosensory Input: Sensory information from the skin, muscles, and joints helps the body understand its position in space and adjust accordingly.

Both components are crucial for achieving and maintaining balance in various activities. Here’s how they work together in some of the examples mentioned:

Infants : As they develop, infants build muscular strength through activities like tummy time and crawling. Simultaneously, their perceptual motor control develops as they learn to process sensory information and coordinate their movements.

Tightrope Walkers : They need strong core and leg muscles to maintain stability on the rope. Their perceptual motor control allows them to make minute adjustments based on visual and proprioceptive feedback.

Mountain Climbers : They rely on muscular strength to support their body weight on steep climbs and perceptual motor control to navigate uneven terrain safely.

Athletes: They combine muscular strength with refined perceptual motor control to perform complex movements with precision and stability.

In summary, both muscular strength and perceptual motor control are essential and interdependent components of balance, enabling effective and adaptive responses to various physical tasks and challenges.

It is clear that all of this balancing ability is learned through myofascial and neurological development, Is this not so?

Yes, that is correct. Balancing ability is learned and refined through the development of both the myofascial system and the neurological system. Here’s how each contributes to balance:

Myofascial Development:

Muscle Strengthening: Muscles need to develop strength and endurance to support the body’s movements and maintain stability. This happens through repeated use and exercise. Fascia Adaptation: Fascia, the connective tissue surrounding muscles and other structures, adapts to movement and exercise by becoming more resilient and flexible. This helps in efficient force transmission and movement coordination. Muscle Coordination: Effective balance requires not just strong muscles but well-coordinated ones. Muscle groups must work together harmoniously to maintain stability and execute movements smoothly.

Neurological Development:

Proprioception: The development of proprioceptive abilities involves the maturation of sensory receptors in muscles, tendons, and joints, which send information about body position and movement to the brain. Vestibular System: This system in the inner ear develops to help detect changes in head position and movement, contributing to the sense of balance and spatial orientation. Visual Processing: As individuals grow and engage in various activities, their visual system becomes more adept at providing spatial information and aiding in balance. Motor Control: The brain and nervous system learn to coordinate muscle actions through motor learning. This involves the cerebellum, which plays a critical role in fine-tuning movements and balance. Reflexes and Responses: Development of reflexes, such as the righting reflexes that help maintain posture, and the ability to make rapid, automatic adjustments to maintain balance.

Interaction and Learning:

Experiential Learning : Engaging in activities that challenge balance helps develop these systems. For infants, this might be crawling and walking; for athletes, it could be sport-specific drills.

Neuroplasticity : The brain’s ability to adapt and reorganize itself, known as neuroplasticity, allows for improvements in balance through practice and experience. This means that with repeated practice, the neural pathways involved in balance become more efficient.

Feedback Mechanisms: Both the myofascial and neurological systems rely on feedback mechanisms. Sensory feedback from the body helps the brain make necessary adjustments to muscle activity to maintain or regain balance.

In summary, balance is learned through the integrated development of the myofascial and neurological systems. Muscle strength, coordination, and flexibility work in concert with sensory input, motor control, and neuroplasticity to achieve and maintain balance. This complex interplay allows individuals to adapt their balance to a wide range of activities and environments.

After stroke, some common effects of the injury are to degrade balance. It should follow that, according to the idea that balance is learned - neurological and muscular conditioning, it should be possible at least in some cases, to improve balance after stroke, and in some cases take it to an even higher level than before. This would depend on the nature and the extant of the damage, the re-retraining routine, and the work put into retraining. Right?

Yes, that’s correct. After a stroke, balance can indeed be affected due to damage to areas of the brain that control motor functions and sensory processing. However, it is possible to improve balance after a stroke through rehabilitation and retraining, and in some cases, even achieve better balance than before the stroke. This potential for improvement depends on several factors:

Factors Influencing Balance Improvement After Stroke:

Nature and Extent of the Damage: Location of Stroke : The specific area of the brain affected by the stroke plays a significant role. Strokes affecting the cerebellum or basal ganglia, which are critical for coordination and balance, may pose more challenges.

Severity of Stroke: More extensive damage may require longer and more intensive rehabilitation, but improvements are still possible. Neuroplasticity: Brain's Ability to Adapt: Neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to reorganize and form new neural connections, is a key factor in recovery. Rehabilitation exercises can stimulate neuroplasticity, helping other parts of the brain take over functions lost due to the stroke. Rehabilitation and Retraining Routine: Tailored Exercise Programs : Programs designed to improve balance often include strength training, proprioceptive training, and exercises that challenge the vestibular system. These programs need to be tailored to the individual's specific deficits and abilities.

Consistency and Intensity : Regular, intense, and varied training can enhance recovery. Consistent practice helps reinforce new neural pathways and muscular adaptations.

Use of Technology: Tools like virtual reality, balance training devices, and robotics can enhance traditional rehabilitation methods. Patient’s Motivation and Effort: Engagement and Perseverance: The patient’s dedication to rehabilitation exercises and their motivation to improve play a crucial role. Recovery is often more successful when patients are actively engaged and committed to their rehabilitation routines. Support Systems: Professional Guidance : Physical therapists, occupational therapists, and other healthcare professionals can provide expertise, encouragement, and adjustments to the rehabilitation program as needed.

Family and Social Support: Support from family, friends, and support groups can significantly impact the patient’s emotional well-being and motivation.

Potential Outcomes:

Improved Balance : With effective rehabilitation, many stroke survivors can see significant improvements in their balance, reducing the risk of falls and enhancing their ability to perform daily activities.

Regaining Independence : Improved balance can lead to greater independence, allowing individuals to return to activities they enjoyed before the stroke.

Surpassing Pre-Stroke Levels: In some cases, with dedicated and effective retraining, individuals may achieve better balance than they had before the stroke. This is particularly possible if the stroke prompts them to engage in more targeted and intensive balance training than they had previously undertaken.

Rehabilitation Techniques:

Strength Training : Building muscle strength, particularly in the core and legs, is crucial for balance.

Balance Exercises : Activities that challenge balance, such as standing on one foot, walking heel-to-toe, and using balance boards.

Proprioception Training : Exercises that enhance body awareness and the ability to sense body position in space.

Functional Activities : Practicing everyday activities and movements that require balance, such as reaching for objects, getting up from a chair, and navigating obstacles.

Vestibular Rehabilitation: Specific exercises to improve the function of the vestibular system, which may be affected by the stroke.

In summary, it is possible to improve balance after a stroke through targeted rehabilitation that leverages neuroplasticity and muscular conditioning. The extent of improvement depends on the severity and nature of the stroke, the effectiveness of the rehabilitation routine, and the patient’s effort and support system.

It is my understanding that the development of static balance is different than the development of active balance in motion. Is this correct?

Yes, your understanding is correct. The development of static balance and active balance (also known as dynamic balance) involves different processes and training approaches, even though they share some underlying principles. Here's a breakdown of the differences between static and dynamic balance:

Static Balance:

Static balance refers to the ability to maintain a stable position while remaining still. It involves holding a fixed posture without movement, such as standing on one leg or maintaining a steady seated position.

Muscular Engagement: Isometric Muscle Contractions : Muscles contract without changing length to hold a position. This involves maintaining tension in the core, legs, and other stabilizing muscles.

Postural Control: Small adjustments in muscle tension and joint positioning are constantly made to keep the body upright and balanced. Sensory Inputs: Proprioception : Sensory information from muscles, tendons, and joints provides feedback about body position.

Vestibular System : The inner ear helps detect the orientation of the head and contributes to maintaining balance.

Visual System: Visual cues provide information about the environment and help maintain a stable position. Training Methods: Balance Exercises : Activities like standing on one leg, using balance boards, or practicing yoga poses.

Strengthening Core Muscles : Exercises targeting the core muscles to improve stability.

Postural Stability Training: Activities that focus on maintaining a fixed posture against external forces or perturbations.

Dynamic Balance:

Dynamic balance refers to the ability to maintain stability while in motion. It involves adjusting the body’s position in response to changes in speed, direction, and external forces.

Muscular Engagement: Eccentric and Concentric Contractions : Muscles lengthen and shorten during movements to control and propel the body.

Coordinated Muscle Activity: Multiple muscle groups work together to execute smooth and controlled movements. Sensory Inputs: Proprioception : Continues to play a key role, providing feedback on limb position and movement.

Vestibular System : Crucial for maintaining orientation and balance during motion, particularly in activities that involve changes in head position and acceleration.

Visual System: Dynamic balance relies heavily on visual cues to navigate and adjust to changes in the environment. Training Methods: Functional Activities : Practices that mimic real-life movements, such as walking, running, jumping, or navigating obstacles.

Agility Drills : Exercises that involve rapid changes in direction, speed, and position, such as ladder drills or cone drills.

Sport-Specific Training: Activities tailored to the demands of specific sports, which often require advanced dynamic balance.

Key Differences:

Posture vs. Movement : Static balance focuses on maintaining a stable posture, while dynamic balance involves maintaining stability during movement.

Muscular Demands : Static balance relies more on isometric contractions, while dynamic balance involves a mix of eccentric and concentric contractions and coordinated muscle activity.

Sensory Integration : Both forms of balance rely on proprioceptive, vestibular, and visual inputs, but dynamic balance requires more complex integration of these inputs due to the additional variable of movement.

Training Approaches: Static balance training emphasizes stability and postural control, whereas dynamic balance training focuses on movement control, agility, and functional activities.

In summary, while static and dynamic balance share some common foundations, their development involves different processes, muscular engagements, sensory inputs, and training methods. Effective balance training should address both static and dynamic aspects to ensure comprehensive balance skills.

It seems that the correlation of dynamic balance and static balance is not that high. Given the principle of specificity of training, each requires a different set of training exercises. Comment.

You're right in noting that the correlation between static and dynamic balance is not particularly high, and this is due to the principle of specificity of training. This principle states that training adaptations are specific to the nature of the exercise performed. Therefore, improving static balance requires different training exercises compared to improving dynamic balance. Here’s an expanded commentary on this concept:

Principle of Specificity of Training:

The principle of specificity, also known as the SAID principle (Specific Adaptation to Imposed Demands), implies that the body adapts specifically to the demands placed on it. For balance training, this means that:

Static Balance Training : Exercises that improve static balance will primarily enhance the ability to maintain a stable position without movement.

Dynamic Balance Training: Exercises designed to improve dynamic balance will primarily enhance the ability to maintain stability while moving and adapting to changes in position and external forces.

Specific Training Exercises:

Static Balance Training:

Static balance exercises focus on maintaining stability in a fixed position and often involve holding postures that challenge the body’s ability to stay still. Examples include:

Single-Leg Stance: Standing on one leg to challenge and improve the ability to maintain balance in a stationary position. Yoga Poses: Poses such as the tree pose or warrior pose that require holding a stable position while engaging core and stabilizing muscles. Balance Board or Bosu Ball: Standing or performing exercises on unstable surfaces to enhance postural stability and engage core muscles. Tandem Stance: Standing with one foot directly in front of the other to narrow the base of support and challenge balance.

Dynamic Balance Training:

Dynamic balance exercises focus on maintaining stability while the body is in motion, adapting to changes in speed, direction, and external forces. Examples include:

Walking Heel-to-Toe: Walking in a straight line with the heel of one foot touching the toes of the other, enhancing balance during movement. Agility Drills: Ladder drills, cone drills, and other exercises that involve rapid changes in direction and speed. Functional Movements: Practicing everyday activities that require balance, such as stepping over obstacles, walking on uneven surfaces, or reaching for objects while moving. Sport-Specific Drills: Exercises that mimic the dynamic movements required in specific sports, such as cutting, pivoting, and jumping.

Research and Practical Implications:

Studies and practical experiences support the idea that static and dynamic balance are distinct skills. For example, an individual may have excellent static balance, being able to stand on one leg for extended periods, but might struggle with dynamic balance tasks such as navigating an obstacle course or maintaining stability during a sport.

Training Programs:

To develop both types of balance, a comprehensive training program should include exercises targeting each area:

Integrated Approach : A well-rounded balance training program should integrate both static and dynamic exercises to ensure overall balance proficiency. This can help in everyday activities and specific athletic or functional tasks.

Progressive Overload: Gradually increasing the difficulty and complexity of balance exercises can help improve both static and dynamic balance over time. For static balance, this might mean using more unstable surfaces, while for dynamic balance, it might involve more complex movement patterns and higher speeds.

Conclusion:

While static and dynamic balance are related, they involve different mechanisms and training adaptations. The principle of specificity of training highlights the need for distinct exercises to improve each type of balance. Incorporating both static and dynamic balance exercises into a training program is essential for developing comprehensive balance abilities, whether for daily activities, athletic performance, or rehabilitation purposes.

I would like to have written reference for improving both classes of balance after stroke, including applied works and research works. Suggestions?

Improving balance after a stroke is a multifaceted process that requires tailored interventions to address both static and dynamic balance. Research indicates that a variety of approaches can effectively enhance balance in stroke survivors, depending on the nature and extent of their impairments.

Static Balance Training: Core Stability Exercises : Core stabilization exercises, such as the abdominal drawing-in maneuver (ADIM), pelvic control exercises, and bridging, are effective in improving trunk mobility and static balance in stroke patients. These exercises focus on strengthening the core muscles, which are crucial for maintaining static balance​ (BioMed Central)​.

Conventional Physical Therapy: Standard exercises like range of motion activities, stretching, and task-oriented training are fundamental in regaining static balance. These exercises help improve the basic postural control required for static balance​ (BioMed Central)​. Dynamic Balance Training: Perturbation-Based Training : This method involves sudden changes in movement or position to challenge the body’s balance systems, helping patients improve their dynamic stability. Studies show that perturbation-based training significantly enhances dynamic balance and reduces the incidence of falls​ (Frontiers)​.

Dual-Task Training : Incorporating cognitive tasks with physical activities can improve both balance and cognitive function. This type of training is beneficial for enhancing dynamic balance by simulating real-life scenarios where multiple tasks need to be managed simultaneously​ (Frontiers)​.

Virtual Reality (VR) Training: Both immersive and non-immersive VR can be integrated into balance rehabilitation programs. VR-based exercises have shown promising results in improving dynamic balance by providing engaging and varied environments for patients to practice balance tasks​ (MDPI)​. Comprehensive Programs: Multisensory and Cognitive Training : Combining visual, auditory, and cognitive training methods, such as gaze stability exercises and rhythmic auditory stimulation, can effectively improve overall balance and reduce fall risk. These approaches address both static and dynamic balance by enhancing the sensory integration required for balance maintenance​ (Frontiers)​.

Aquatic Therapy: Water-based exercises, including Ai Chi and hydrokinesitherapy, provide a supportive environment that reduces the risk of falls while allowing patients to practice both static and dynamic balance exercises. These methods have been found to be more effective than conventional land-based training for some stroke patients​ (Frontiers)​.

For further reading and detailed methodologies, consider exploring the following references:

"Advances in Balance Training to Prevent Falls in Stroke Patients: A Scoping Review" from Frontiers​ (Frontiers)​.

"Current Trends in Balance Rehabilitation for Stroke Survivors: A Scoping Review of Experimental Studies" published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health​ (MDPI)​.

"Effects of Immersive and Non-Immersive Virtual Reality on the Static and Dynamic Balance of Stroke Patients: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis" from the Journal of Clinical Medicine​ (MDPI)​.

"Effect of Core Stabilization Exercises in Addition to Conventional Therapy in Improving Trunk Mobility, Function, Ambulation, and Quality of Life in Stroke Patients: A Randomized Controlled Trial" from BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation​ (BioMed Central)​.

These sources provide comprehensive insights into the various strategies and their effectiveness in improving balance post-stroke.

What is AI chi?

Ai Chi is a water-based exercise program that combines principles of Tai Chi and Qigong with traditional aquatic therapy techniques. Developed by Jun Konno, Ai Chi involves slow, broad movements performed in warm water, which provides resistance and support, making it an effective and gentle form of exercise for improving balance, strength, flexibility, and relaxation. Here are some key features and benefits of Ai Chi:

Key Features of Ai Chi:

Water Environment: Ai Chi is typically practiced in shoulder-depth warm water. The buoyancy of water reduces the impact on joints and allows for greater range of motion. Slow Movements: The exercises involve slow, controlled movements that are coordinated with deep breathing. These movements are designed to be fluid and continuous, promoting relaxation and mindfulness. Focus on Balance and Core Stability: Ai Chi emphasizes postural alignment and core muscle activation, which are crucial for maintaining balance and stability. Mind-Body Connection: Like Tai Chi and Qigong, Ai Chi promotes a strong connection between the mind and body, encouraging participants to focus on their movements and breathing.

Benefits of Ai Chi:

Improved Balance: The water environment provides a safe space to practice balance exercises, which can be particularly beneficial for individuals recovering from stroke or with other balance impairments. Enhanced Muscle Strength and Flexibility: The resistance provided by water helps strengthen muscles while also improving flexibility. Stress Reduction: The combination of slow movements and deep breathing promotes relaxation and can help reduce stress and anxiety. Pain Relief: Warm water and gentle movements can help alleviate pain, making Ai Chi suitable for individuals with conditions such as arthritis or chronic pain. Rehabilitation: Ai Chi is often used in physical therapy and rehabilitation settings, helping individuals recover from injuries or surgeries by providing a low-impact, supportive exercise environment.

Research and Applications:

Ai Chi has been studied and applied in various therapeutic contexts. For example:

Stroke Rehabilitation : Research suggests that Ai Chi can be beneficial for stroke survivors, improving their balance, mobility, and overall quality of life. The supportive water environment allows for safe practice of balance and coordination exercises, which can help regain lost functions​ (BioMed Central)​​ (Frontiers)​.

Chronic Pain and Arthritis: Ai Chi has been shown to help reduce pain and improve physical function in individuals with chronic conditions such as arthritis, by providing gentle, low-impact exercise that enhances joint mobility and muscle strength​ (BioMed Central)​.

Further Reading:

For more detailed information about Ai Chi, its techniques, and its benefits, you can refer to the following resources:

"Ai Chi - Balance, Harmony and Healing" by Ruth Sova. This book provides an in-depth look at Ai Chi exercises and their therapeutic applications.

Research articles and reviews on aquatic therapy and Ai Chi in journals such as the Journal of Rehabilitation Research and Development, BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, and the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

These resources can offer more insights into how Ai Chi can be integrated into rehabilitation programs and its benefits for various populations.

I would like more mainstream sources, books if possible, based on solid, unbiased research, with properly assessed results. I understand that everyone’s mileage will differ.

For those looking to improve both static and dynamic balance post-stroke through well-researched and mainstream sources, the following books and resources are highly recommended:

Books:

"Neurorehabilitation for the Physical Therapist Assistant" by Darcy Umphred and Connie Carlson This book provides comprehensive coverage of neurorehabilitation, including specific exercises and strategies for improving balance after a stroke. It discusses the principles of neuroplasticity and the importance of tailored rehabilitation programs. "Stroke Rehabilitation: A Function-Based Approach" by Glen Gillen A widely used textbook in rehabilitation, it covers various aspects of stroke recovery, including specific sections on balance training. The book emphasizes functional approaches to improve both static and dynamic balance through evidence-based practices. "Aquatic Exercise for Rehabilitation and Training" by Lori Thein Brody and Paula Geigle This book provides detailed information on the benefits of aquatic therapy, including Ai Chi, for rehabilitation. It discusses how water-based exercises can be used to improve balance and mobility in stroke survivors. "Motor Control: Translating Research into Clinical Practice" by Anne Shumway-Cook and Marjorie H. Woollacott This book offers a detailed examination of motor control and learning principles, which are essential for developing effective balance training programs. It includes chapters on balance and postural control, supported by research findings.

Research and Review Articles:

"Effect of core stabilization exercises in addition to conventional therapy in improving trunk mobility, function, ambulation and quality of life in stroke patients: a randomized controlled trial" published in BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation. This study discusses the impact of core stabilization exercises on balance and mobility in stroke patients. The research highlights the benefits of combining conventional therapy with targeted core exercises​ (BioMed Central)​. "Advances in Balance Training to Prevent Falls in Stroke Patients: A Scoping Review" from Frontiers. This review article provides a comprehensive overview of various balance training techniques and their effectiveness in stroke rehabilitation. It includes discussions on static and dynamic balance training methods​ (Frontiers)​. "Effects of Immersive and Non-Immersive Virtual Reality on the Static and Dynamic Balance of Stroke Patients: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis" from the Journal of Clinical Medicine. This meta-analysis explores the use of virtual reality in improving balance for stroke patients, comparing the outcomes of different VR interventions on static and dynamic balance​ (MDPI)​.

Mainstream Resources:

American Stroke Association (stroke.org) The American Stroke Association provides resources and guidelines on stroke rehabilitation, including balance improvement strategies. Their website features articles and guides based on current research and best practices. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) NINDS offers information on stroke recovery and rehabilitation, including research updates and recommended therapies for improving balance and mobility. Mayo Clinic (mayoclinic.org) The Mayo Clinic’s website includes sections on stroke rehabilitation, with practical advice and exercises for balance training. Their recommendations are based on clinical research and expert opinions.

These resources provide a well-rounded understanding of balance training post-stroke, backed by solid research and practical applications. They are useful for healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers looking for evidence-based approaches to improve balance after a stroke.