Note: This is one exercise set I have modified from my martial arts teaching efforts to the purpose of balance rehabilitation. I have begun using this modfied set. It is not the whole program, but I think it will be useful for balance. My previous use was for building functional strength through co-ordination. I assumed balance was not an issue. I have added some balance specific aspects to the routine, such as changing the bass over time and working with eyes closed. Both used to be easy.

General Principles:

Train safely: Ensure you have a solid support structure, such as a sturdy chair or countertop, to hold onto as needed. Make sure the exercise area is free of sharp corners or obstacles that could cause injury if you fall.

Do what you can and progress at your own pace: Start with basic exercises and only move to more advanced ones when you feel comfortable and stable.

Practice frequently: Engage in balance exercises daily, several times a day if possible, but only for a few minutes each time to build up skill and confidence gradually.

Avoid pushing too hard: Do not push yourself so hard that you risk toppling over. Progress should be gradual and controlled.

Step-by-Step Progression

1. Working with an Increasingly Smaller and Narrower Base

Start with a shoulder-width base and reduce over time:

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Gradually reduce the distance between your feet over days or weeks.

Turning one foot inward and the other foot outward to narrow the base:

Turn one foot inward and the other foot outward to narrow the stance.

Make these adjustments gradually over days or weeks.

Bringing the feet closer together:

Continue to bring your feet closer together until they are almost touching.

This will significantly challenge your balance and should be done progressively.

2. Increasing the Challenge for a Given Base

Weight Shifting:

Shifting the weight from the ball to the heel and from the heel to the ball: Rock your weight forward onto the balls of your feet, then backward onto your heels.

This helps improve your ability to maintain balance while shifting your center of gravity. Shifting the weight subtly to the right and to the left: Move your weight from one foot to the other, first in small increments.

This lateral shift helps develop stability and control. Combining movements by shifting the weight in a circular pattern: Shift your weight in a clockwise circle, then in a counterclockwise circle.

This combination of movements enhances overall balance and coordination. Turning the hips from left to right: Rotate your hips from side to side while maintaining your balance.

This movement engages the core and lower body muscles, improving stability. Incorporating arm motions into the mix: Introduce specific arm movements to further challenge your balance.

These movements involve coordinated whole-body actions, increasing the complexity of the exercise.

Canonical Arm Motions: a) Both arms move together in parallel circles in the frontal plane:

Perform circles with both arms moving together, clockwise and counterclockwise.

Repeat these movements in the sagittal (forward and backward) and horizontal (parallel to the ground) planes.

b) Parallel circles with arms totally out of phase:

Move one arm in a circle while the other arm moves in the same circle but starts when the first arm is halfway through its circle.

This means that when one arm is at the top of the circle, the other arm is at the bottom, creating a full phase difference.

c) Mirror image circles:

Move each arm in opposite directions, creating mirror image circles.

This requires greater coordination and focus.

d) Overhand and underhand circles in alternation:

Perform alternating overhand and underhand circles with each arm.

This variation involves different muscle groups and movement patterns.

Add pronation and supination:

Rotate the forearms inward (pronation) and outward (supination) during these movements.

This adds another layer of complexity and engages the forearm muscles.

Incorporating head turning: Turn your head to the left and right while performing the above exercises.

This tests your ability to maintain balance with an altered visual field. Closing the eyes: Perform the exercises with your eyes closed to rely on proprioception and inner ear balance.

This significantly increases the challenge as it removes visual cues.

Progression Plan

Start wide and progressively increase the challenge:

Begin with a wide base and simple weight shifts.

Gradually narrow the base by bringing the feet closer together or turning one foot inward and the other foot outward.

As you master each stage, introduce more complex movements and challenges.

Practice frequently for short periods:

Engage in these exercises several times a day, but only for a few minutes each session.

Consistent, short practice sessions help to build balance skills gradually without causing fatigue.

Timeline:

This progression can take weeks or even months. Patience and consistency are key.

Adjust the speed of progression based on your personal comfort and stability.

By following this detailed guide, you will be able to improve your balance progressively and safely. Remember to listen to your body and avoid pushing too hard too quickly. Balance improvement is a gradual process that benefits greatly from consistent practice.