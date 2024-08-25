A PC with MS Windows on the display screen (sort of)

Automating Windows Repair with DISM and SFC Using a Desktop Shortcut

Introduction

Maintaining the health of your Windows operating system is crucial for ensuring smooth and error-free performance. Two powerful tools available in Windows are DISM (Deployment Imaging Service and Management Tool) and SFC (System File Checker). These tools can help repair corrupted system files and fix various issues. This guide will walk you through automating the process of running DISM and SFC using a PowerShell script, which you can launch with a single click from your desktop.

Purpose of DISM and SFC

What is DISM?

DISM (Deployment Imaging Service and Management Tool) is a command-line tool included in Windows that is primarily used to service and repair the Windows image. The Windows image is the source that the operating system uses to install or restore system files. DISM can scan the image for corruption and restore it by downloading the necessary files from Windows Update or another specified source.

What is SFC?

SFC (System File Checker) is another command-line tool that scans the integrity of all protected system files and replaces corrupted files with a cached copy. SFC relies on a healthy Windows image to replace any damaged files, which is why it’s important to run DISM first if you suspect corruption.

Why Run Both?

Running both DISM and SFC is important because they complement each other. DISM repairs the Windows image, ensuring that the source files are intact, while SFC repairs the actual system files using that image. By running both, you can effectively address a wide range of system issues.

Supported Windows Versions

DISM, SFC, and PowerShell are available on the following Windows versions:

Windows 10

Windows 11

Windows 8.1

Windows Server 2012 and later

These tools are not available on Windows 7 and earlier versions.

How Often to Run DISM and SFC

When to Run

Prophylactically : Running DISM and SFC occasionally (e.g., once a month) can be a good preventative measure to ensure that your system remains healthy.

When Experiencing Issues: If you notice system instability, crashes, or error messages, or generally mysterious behaviour it’s a good idea to run DISM and SFC to repair any potential corruption.

Signs of Problems

Frequent Crashes or Flaky Behaviour : This may indicate system file corruption.

Error Messages Related to System Files : Messages like “Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files but was unable to fix some of them” indicate that you should run these tools.

Performance Issues: Unexplained slowdowns or other performance problems may also be a sign of corrupted system files.

Creating the PowerShell Script and Desktop Shortcut

Step 1: Create the Directory

Create a Directory:

Open File Explorer .

Navigate to C:\ .

Right-click inside the C: drive and select New > Folder .

Name the folder Power Shell Scripts.

Step 2: Create the PowerShell Script

Open Notepad:

Press Windows Key + R , type notepad , and press Enter .

Write the Script:

Enter the following lines into Notepad:

# Start by running DISM to check and restore the health of the system image DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth # After DISM completes, run SFC to check and repair system files sfc /scannow # Pause the script at the end to allow you to see the output pause

Save the Script:

Go to File > Save As .

Navigate to C:\Power Shell Scripts .

Save the file as Repair-Windows.ps1 .

In the "Save as type" dropdown, select All Files to ensure it saves with a .ps1 extension.

Step 3: Create the Desktop Shortcut

Create a Shortcut:

Right-click on an empty area of your Desktop.

Select New > Shortcut.

Set the Shortcut Target:

In the "Type the location of the item" field, enter: powershell.exe -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -File "C:\Power Shell Scripts\Repair-Windows.ps1"

This command runs the PowerShell script from the specified location.

Name the Shortcut:

Name the shortcut Repair Windows and click Finish.

Step 4: Set the Shortcut to Run as Administrator

Run as Administrator:

Right-click the shortcut you just created and select Properties .

Go to the Shortcut tab and click on Advanced .

Check the box labeled Run as administrator .

Click OK, then Apply, and finally OK.

Running the Script

What is a Script?

A script is a file containing a series of commands that the computer executes sequentially. In this case, the script runs the DISM and SFC commands automatically, so you don’t have to type them manually each time.

How to Run the Script

Double-Click the Shortcut: You must be on-line to the internet

Simply double-click the Repair Windows shortcut on your Desktop.

A PowerShell window will open and start running the DISM command, followed by SFC.

Since the shortcut is set to run as administrator, you may need to click Yes when prompted by User Account Control (UAC). Wait for Completion: The process may take some time, especially if DISM needs to download files from Windows Update.

The script will pause at the end, allowing you to review the output before closing the window.

Conclusion

By following this guide, you now have a convenient desktop shortcut that runs both DISM and SFC to repair your Windows operating system with a single click. This automated process ensures that your system remains healthy and can help resolve various issues that may arise. Regularly running these tools, whether prophylactically or when problems occur, is a good practice for maintaining system stability and performance.