Atomic bombing of Japan was NOT necessary to end WWII. US gov't documents admit it
Geopolitical Economy Report 294K
122,466 views Aug 7, 2023
US government documents admit that the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was not necessary to end WWII. Japan was on the verge of surrendering. The nuclear attack was the first strike in Washington's Cold War on the Soviet Union. Ben Norton reviews the historical record.
we learned that in history class back in Belgium when I was 18 - almost 50 years ago. Japan had already capitulated. But the US dropped the bombs nevertheless killing and maiming millions