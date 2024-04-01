Note: As far as I can tell, main stream Egyptology has no coherent, even slightly plausible, explanation for this, not that anyone else does either.

Ancient precision confirmed! The last few months has been a busy time for the vase scan team. Led by Adam, Alex and Nick, and advised by Chris Dunn, the team gathered in a precision lab in Danville IL to do a hands-on metrology inspection of several vases. Not only that, but many more of the remarkable ancient, hard stone vases that come from pre-dynastic and early dynastic ancient Egypt have been scanned via structured light and CT-Xray, and the results are frankly astonishing. Not only has the incredible precision results of the original vase been confirmed in other artifacts, geometric and mathematical analysis has shown shared design principles between multiple vases - the same radial traversal function, the same fixed mathematical ratio between curvatures, and the same depth of elegance in the extensive use of pi and phi.