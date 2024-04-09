Amy Gallagher is a Mental Health Nurse who has been working in the UK National Health Service (NHS) for 10 years. She has worked with adolescents and adults with a range of issues such as eating disorders, personality disorders, anxiety, depression, psychosis. She also has a post-graduate diploma in psycho-dynamic Psychotherapy. Amy is currently suing the NHS for suspending the final part of her training to become a psychotherapist because she disagreed with Critical Race Theory. She is a cultural commentator and appears on a weekly podcast, 'Newspeak, for the New Culture Forum. Amy is the writer and presenter of a recently released documentary- Trans, Racist and Woke: How Psychology went Mad -

• Heresies Ep. 13 (4k): Trans, Racist &... Amy's legal fund and more info: https://www.gofundme.com/f/standuptowoke