AI Transcript: Interview With Ambassador Chas Freeman

Friday, March 13, 2026

Opening

Nima Alkorshid:

Hi, everybody. Today’s Friday, March 13, 2026. And our dear friend, Ambassador Chas Freeman is here with us. Welcome back, Ambassador.

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Glad to be with you, Nima. I see you’re traveling.

Nima Alkorshid:

Yeah, exactly.

Pete Hegseth, Iran, and Public Appearances of Iranian Leaders

Nima Alkorshid:

Ambassador, let me start with what Pete Hegseth had just moments ago said, that he says that on the battlefield, the United States is winning, but he said something so much amazing to me that all the Iranian leaders are in the bunkers. They’re hiding in the bunkers. Today is the, you know, the, you know, national Quds Day, they call it in Iran. And it’s about the free Palestine, is about what’s going on in Palestine. We’ve seen all the Iranian leaders, you know, the head of, you know, justice, chief justice, the, you know, the head of parliament, the head of, you know, the presidency was there without, you know, he was freely, you know, walking through the people. What is, when you hear Pete Hegseth trying to say something so much different, because you can watch it on TV, what’s going on in Iran, you can see the officials are on streets out and, you know, for the, you know, for the, for this symbolic protest that is always every year they have in Iran for the free Palestine, for the people in Palestine. And what, what do you make of it?

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Well, I don’t think Pete Hegseth frankly has much credibility anywhere, even in the Pentagon. He has a habit of saying stupid things.

But I’d like to make a number of comments about this first. Let me just say that Western journalists, foreign journalists have been in Tehran reporting during the war. There are some restrictions on their movement, obviously, because the security situation is tight. But they’ve been able to interview people, including some who are against the Islamic Republic. The contrast with Israel, where we have almost no reporting at all, is striking. In other words, Iran is open to the press. Israel is closed.

And this caused me to think a little bit about the difference in culture in the two countries. Israel is all about thinking revenge for historical wrongs to the Jewish people of Jewish faith. Those wrongs were committed in Europe, not in the Middle East, not in the Arab world, not in Persia. In fact, Purim, the great festival last Tuesday, celebrates the events in ancient Persia, which were favorable to the Jews.

So this is a striking contrast. Israel is about revenge on anybody who is not Jewish for what was done to the Jews as they see it. Iran is, and they are very, very sadistic about this. Iran is Shia. It celebrates contemporary victimization. The late Supreme Leader went to his death happily as a martyr. Iranians turn suffering into strength. Israelis turn it into hatred.

Anyway, this is an observation that’s on this.

Battle Damage Versus Victory

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Let me make a broader point, however, on the military situation. Iran is being battered, of course. That is correct. And what I’m seeing is a habitual error in American military thinking and the media coverage of it, namely the confusion of battle damage with victory.

We should have learned from Vietnam, from Afghanistan, from Iraq, from many other contexts, that you can blow buildings up, you can destroy an economy, you can make people suffer. And that does not win you the war. The war is one, it is a contest of wills. And we saw in Vietnam that success was measured by the number of Vietnamese who were killed. But the war came out on their side, not ours.

Same thing is happening with Iran. And here, let me draw on a historical image. There are quite a number of Iranians, of course, who are against the regime, who are against the Islamic Republic. And I think of the analogy of the Soviet Union under Stalin when the Germans attacked the Soviet Union. The people who were against Stalinism, who feared and loathed Stalin, nonetheless volunteered to defend the motherland, the Rodina, they call it. And I think the same thing has happened in Iran, predictably. People have rallied behind the government. They may fear and loathe the Islamic Republic, but they love their country and they are willing to defend it.

So I draw these conclusions.

Missile Escalation and Israeli Censorship

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Let me make a last point. And that is that we’re entering a new phase in this war. The interception capabilities of Israel and the United States are in the process of final exhaustion. Iran, in response to this, has begun to fire its advanced heavy missiles at Israel. It basically, according to the Iranian military, they are not firing any missile with a warhead less than a thousand kilograms of explosive. Some of them have 1,500 kilograms of explosive. Those are now striking Israel.

And we, of course, have almost no reporting on that because, unlike Iran, Israel is under military censorship and trying to conceal the damage that it is suffering.

So I’ll go back to Pete Hegseth’s remark. It’s obviously false, not true, wishful thinking. And it reflects a confusion between inflicting damage, which seems to be an end in itself. In other words, the violence is its own justification versus a sober assessment of what the effects of violence are, which are, of course, frightening to many people, but ultimately counterproductive.

So I’m sorry, that’s a lot to have responded to your question about. But I see what is happening as it’s become a war of attrition. Israel posed an existential threat to Iran. Iran is now posing an existential threat to Israel. Iran’s objective, tying into the solidarity with Palestinians that is celebrated today, is the decolonization of the Middle East. The removal of Israel as a factor, if possible, or its weakening to the point where it is no longer an active threat to Iran, the removal of American forces from the Persian Gulf, and Iran is prepared to suffer in order to achieve these objectives. I’m not sure how much Israelis are prepared to suffer. We will find out.

Iran’s Search for a Permanent Solution

Nima Alkorshid:

I think one of the main questions right now in the mind of Iranian people is that what is the worst thing that could happen to a nation? That’s a war. That is a war that you are not willing to go to war, but someone else is bringing the war to your country in killing people, destroying everything. And that is, I think, right now, one of the crucial questions among the leadership in Iran. What can we do? Because we have to avoid these sort of attacks. We cannot go on. We cannot go with a ceasefire like what they had in June 2025. They have to come to a permanent solution. What is your understanding of that?

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Well, I think you’re correct. Basically, we have had a low-intensity conflict, a war by Israel on Iran, that’s been going on for decades. And it has included the assassination of many Iranians. It’s included several attacks. It’s included attacks on elements of the resistance to Israel in Lebanon, in Palestine, in Gaza, in Jordan, and Yemen.

And Iran has now decided enough is enough, as you said. It is now prepared to continue with a low-intensity conflict in the future. It wants to eliminate the threat to it. And here, let me say Iran, frankly, has been a potential threat to Israel. Not a real one. I mean, Iranians have talked about the need to support the Palestinians, about the need to get rid of Israeli aggression, and so forth and so on. All the while, of course, there is a flourishing Jewish community in Iran. But this is not a religious matter. What it is about is national identity for both parties.

U.S. and Israeli Objectives Diverge

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Israel’s objectives, and the United States’ objectives, do not coincide. Israel can be quite happy about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz because its objective is the destruction of Iran. And Iran is deprived of oil revenues and weakened, just as others in the Gulf are weakened by this closure. The American interests are global, not limited to the immediate vicinity of Israel or Iran. And this war is not going well for the United States.

Yes, we have the ability to continue to inflict damage on Iran. What we don’t have is much ability to defend ourselves against the Iranian switch to a more active missile attack on Israel, or to open the Strait of Hormuz, or to defend the Gulf Arab states that had accommodated American bases, which are now basically destroyed. And we have the ability to continue an offense. We don’t have an ability to continue a defense, or to demonstrate to our friends in the Gulf that we can defend them. In fact, we’re demonstrating the opposite.

And when you look at this war from a broader perspective, what it is doing is devaluing the military power of the United States, rather as Vietnam did. But this is in a very different context. There’s no bipolar order. It’s not a choice between the Soviet system and the American system. This is a multinodal order, as I like to say rather than I don’t like the word multipolar, for reasons I’ve explained. And we are discrediting ourselves with our allies who regard Donald Trump as crazy, basically. He’s doing great damage to them, to Japan, to South Korea, to Europeans. All of them depend on energy from the Persian Gulf, and they’re now deprived of it.

And they look at Donald Trump, and they see no plan for an end to the war. And they understand that the war is only going to end when Iran decides to end it, not when Netanyahu and Trump decide that.

Negotiation, Distrust, and the “Gangster” Image

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

But there’s another issue here, and that is nobody wants to negotiate with the United States, with Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Gosar, because their negotiations have repeatedly proven to be cover for deceit, for deception, for attack. And so I think there’s a general, I have to say this, I say it with great pain, that Donald Trump and the United States government are now viewed as gangsters.

There is no point in making an agreement with a gangster. He’s going to take the art of the deal and make it the art of cheating you and deceiving you and damaging you, rather than reaching an agreement. The very word deal is a transactional item. It’s pretty clear that this administration does not understand agreements versus deals. So a deal is something that you can change at will. And they do. What’s the point of negotiating with it?

So we have, in the case of the Russians, they’ve decided there’s not going to be a negotiated settlement of the Ukraine war. It’s going to be settled on the battlefield. I think Iran has reached the same conclusion. And so has Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Israelis are attempting undercover of this war, not only to conduct a second Nakba in the West Bank, but to annex Southern Lebanon. And this is when you see Prime Minister Netanyahu on television talking about the criminal charges against him and moaning that someone gave him something from Bugs Bunny. And this is all it’s about. But that is pretty pathetic. I think he understands this is all going very badly for Israel. And it won’t end well.

So that is the moment we’re in. And of course, Iranian solidarity with Palestine has only been increased by this attack on Iran.

National Identity and Civilizational Stakes

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Finally, for Iran, for any country of a civilizational status, which Iran is, national identity is the supreme interest. You will sacrifice everything to retain your pride in yourself, your values, your civilization, your religious beliefs, your cultural identity. And that is what Israel is threatening. And that is what Iran is defending.

And Iranians, unlike Israelis, cannot retreat to foreign countries from which they came. They have been there for thousands of years. And they’re not leaving any more than the Palestinians are willingly leaving. Israelis have second passports, many of them, and they can go abroad. And there are Jewish communities abroad, which they can join maybe. I’m not sure how welcomed they will be because many Jews abroad have nothing but disgust with what Israel has become and what it is doing.

But this is an uneven contest. And in many ways, the balance of fervor rests with Iran.

Trump, Netanyahu, and War Aims

Nima Alkorshid:

Ambassador, I think we can say Donald Trump is the most pro-Israeli president in the recent history of the United States. And even pro-Netanyahu, while he’s fighting a war on behalf of Israel and Netanyahu, he’s begging the president of Israel to pardon Netanyahu. But after all, considering all of these calculations, all of these things that we can see on the surface, but there is a huge gap when it comes to the agenda to Iran. Donald Trump and his administration wants some sort of regime change, some sort of what they did to Venezuela. But Netanyahu and Israelis, they’re seeking for the total destruction of Iran, dividing Iran in little provinces.

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Well, I think you said something very important because this war is not authorized by the U.S. Congress. It is authorized by Benjamin Netanyahu. It does not have the support of the American people. It has the support of the Zionist lobby. And therefore, it is entirely illegitimate constitutionally and politically. And it was never going to go well.

I’m not sure I would agree with you that Donald Trump is at all pro-Israeli. I think he is manipulated by Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionist lobby. I don’t know that he cares at all about Israel. Certainly, what he’s doing is not good for Israel. It is responsive to pressure from wealthy donors on whom he depends for his political life. And there are suspicions. The Epstein files come to mind that Israeli intelligence has the ability to blackmail.

So on the one hand, he may be being blackmailed. On the other hand, he’s dependent on the support of people like Miriam Adelson and others. And so, is he pro-Israel? I don’t know. I don’t think he’s very much pro anything except himself. And so, he’s acting expediently. And, you know, he could walk away from Israel if he thought it was in his interest.

So, I’m not sure I agree with you on that point. That’s how he likes to portray himself. But of course, he also portrays himself as the champion of the common man. He says, well, I’m a billionaire, but I’m the champion of the working man. Really. You know, he’s not even a very good businessman. He’s gone bankrupt multiple times. He seems to be aiming to take the United States into bankruptcy. So, this is a man with no moral standards who is now seen by the world as behaving like a gangster. Someone you don’t want to do business with.

And by the way, I understand from people in New York real estate, they didn’t want to do business with him either for the same reason. He was not true to his word on anything. He was not competent. He has the most incompetent cabinet in the entire history of the United States. These people don’t understand what they’re doing. And they are acting entirely expediently.

Strategic Effects Beyond the Region

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

This war is having major strategic effects beyond the region. For many years, China has been reluctant to increase its dependence on Russian oil and gas. There’s a pipeline called the Power of Siberia, which has been under discussion for a decade or more. That’s now going forward because the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has given everyone an incentive to do two things. Double down on non-fossil fuel, renewable energy supplies. China is in a great position because it has largely eliminated its dependency on fossil fuels. Second, develop alternative supply chains that do not depend on the Persian Gulf. That’s bad news actually for the Gulf Arabs in the long run because it means the market for their hydrocarbons is going to be reduced.

So we’re drawing the Chinese and the Russians closer together despite their reluctance. There’s an offsetting effect with India. Scott Bessent, the American Treasury Secretary, has suspended sanctions on Russian oil for India. And this is going to drive Russia and India closer together.

So what is this doing? I noticed you’re a Brazilian and my prediction of the U.S. effort to dominate the Western Hemisphere by violence, which is the Trump version of the Monroe Doctrine, has been that it would cause major countries in South America to arm themselves against the United States. You’ve just done, Brazil has just done a deal with South Africa to combine arms production. South Africa has capabilities that were developed during the apartheid era and which continue, which make it a very desirable partner for Brazilian industry if you’re going to increase your defense budget.

And, you know, I mean, I think the reality is, and here I will end, but with a few exceptions, South America has not been the source of major interstate warfare. There have been wars. There was the War of the Gran Chaco in the 1920s, which concerned the Chaco region, which is part of Bolivia now. There have been skirmishes. There was a war early on between Peru and Chile, which Chile won that deprived Bolivia of access to the sea. There have been skirmishes between Ecuador and Peru and Ecuador and Colombia and so forth, but there have been no major wars really.

And South America has been a zone of peace. People didn’t have to worry about building up robust defenses. Now they do because of who? My country. You know, this is foolish on any scale.

So we’re seeing the deterioration of U.S. relations with allies who don’t agree with this war. We’re seeing the intimidation of the Gulf Arabs who realize that the United States cannot and is not intending to defend them, but only to attack Iran. We’re seeing great damage to Israel more than is depicted in our press because our press follows the Israeli censorship rules to its disgrace. We’re seeing Iran gravely damaged. And those people in Iran who hoped for foreign intervention, and there were some, now understand that this is not an air war, is not a path to regime change and that by asking for intervention or concurring in it, they have placed themselves and their families in jeopardy and damaged their country. So this is not going well.

Brazil, South America, and Defense

Nima Alkorshid:

Yeah, since you mentioned Brazil, we had Lula alongside the South African, I don’t know, Prime Minister or President? President, yeah. He said that we have to be prepared to defend ourselves. Most of the drones we have are the agriculture drones. We cannot defend ourselves. We have to get prepared. We’re going to be invaded. He’s literally talking about the situation in the Middle East and how the threat would come to Brazil as well.

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

He’s talking about an extension of the Venezuelan invasion. He’s talking about exactly what I said. For the first time in centuries, people in South America and countries like Brazil have to develop defenses.

So who is going to help them develop those defenses? Do you think the United States is going to sell weapons to Brazil? I don’t think so. I think Brazil has found a partner in South Africa. That is what President Lula and President Ramaphosa have agreed. I think it will get help from China, from Russia, from Iran in the future.

And you mentioned drones. Let me say that one of the things that I fear is that Donald Trump will, in fact, add some kind of ground component to this war, that there will be infantry involved on the American side. If that is the case, I think there will be slaughter. Why? Because there are two armies in the world now that are experts at drone warfare and have shown what it can do. One is the Ukrainian army and the other is the Russian army. Iran has been studying what Russia does, supplying drones to Russia for quite a while now. And I think Iran knows how to use drones. It is showing that in its attacks across the Persian Gulf on the Gulf Arab states.

And, you know, I mean, as I mentioned, Iran has had a very clear strategy or campaign plan, rather, that it would expend its lighter, less capable drones, missiles, and the like in order to deplete the defenses of Israel, the United States, and the Gulf Arabs. And then it would use the missiles that it had held in reserve. And it is now taking them out of storage.

And I’ve forgotten the name of the heavy-lift missile in Iran. But that is what is now being used, heavy missiles with warheads in the 1,000 to 1,500 kilogram range of explosive. These things are hitting Israel now. And it’s going to continue. And Iran is not, by its own leader’s admission, it’s not going to stop this war, despite the suffering, the pounding it’s taking, until it achieves its objectives, which at a minimum are restoring deterrence with Israel, at the maximum obliterating Israel.

And as an ancillary project, convincing the Gulf Arabs they can’t afford to have U.S. bases on their soil because they attract attack. They don’t defend those countries. They make them vulnerable. These are Iran’s objectives. I see every evidence that the new Supreme Leader endorses these. I think he also is in favor of a nuclear weapon. So I think very likely that red line has been crossed.

A war ostensibly, with many purposes, all of them inconsistent and not very convincing. But one of them was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. I think we’ve just convinced everybody in Iran they need one. And we will see Iran follow the path that North Korea did, recognizing that that is the path to national survival.

And Iran will develop an ICBM, which it has not been doing really. And it’s tested some versions of a possible ICBM, but it has not built one. And they will put a nuclear weapon on it. And I’m in Exeter, New Hampshire, but Boston is not too far away. And major cities in the United States are going to be vulnerable to Iranian nuclear deterrent. In other words, the United States will not dare, once again, to attack Iran.

Nobody is going to come out of this well. Israel is in the process of having real questions raised about whether it can continue to exist. In the Middle East, Iran is being battered. The United States is being humiliated. Our Navy is no closer than 700 kilometers to Iran, apparently. The aircraft carrier, the Abraham Lincoln, is 1,000 kilometers away, because it’s vulnerable to attack. And Iran has declared its intention to sink it if it comes closer. So we’re able to conduct long-range attacks on Iran, but we’re not able to dominate Iran.

The Gulf States and U.S. Bases

Nima Alkorshid:

How do you see the Arab states in the Persian Gulf? Iran, as you’ve mentioned, the new messages from the new Supreme Leader of Iran were particularly mentioning the American bases in these Arab states. It says that somehow the existence of American bases in these countries would not bring security to the region. They have to move out. When it comes to the leadership in these countries, do you think, are they evaluating what would be the future? Because we know how they’re addicted to their survival, to what they have, this sort of dictatorship that they had. I’m talking about dictatorship because when it comes to Gaza, they don’t want to hear the people, the public opinion in their countries. They didn’t do anything to help Gaza. And right now, the situation with the Iran war is totally changing, physically changing, the region.

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Yes, I think it’s very hard to know exactly what, there’s a bit of an echo. I think it’s very hard to know exactly what the leaders in the Persian Gulf countries are thinking. But it’s very clear what the elites in those countries are thinking. We’ve seen some extraordinary commentary from Saudi Arabia, from the United Arab Emirates in particular, in response to Lindsey Graham, who says, you know, to Saudi Arabia, you better join this war or there will be consequences.

And we’ve seen messages back to him from prominent people in Saudi Arabia who say publicly, Lindsey Graham, you are a senator from South Carolina, you are not the president of the United States, and you are not the head of the Saudi military. And shut up. Don’t tell us how to deal with our own issues.

So this is succeeding, I believe, in driving a wedge between the United States, which has defaulted on its historic responsibility to defend these countries, and is instead using them as a platform, has used them as a platform, for attacking Iran. The bases themselves and the equipment in them, notably very advanced radars that took many, many years to build, have all been destroyed by Iranian attacks.

And I want to come back, you know, I don’t know what people in the Gulf are thinking. Clearly, Israel is attempting to bring them in on the American side. There have been repeated reports of false flag operations, efforts by Israelis to plant bombs, which can be blamed on Iran and so forth, and thereby draw these countries into the war against Iran. That has not worked.

And I would just say the culture of the Arabian Peninsula is a tribal culture, ultimately. And the history of tribal warfare in the region and tribal relationships is one of completely expedient, shifting alliances, partnerships that come and go, whatever is in the interest of the sheikh or the emir or the malik is what happens.

So what is in the interest of these countries? Can they afford to be between Israel and Iran? Or on one side or the other? The answer is no. They cannot afford to be on the Israeli side, given the viciousness of the genocide in Gaza and the contempt that the Israelis openly display toward them and other Arabs. They cannot any longer be with the United States, because the United States makes them vulnerable. It does not defend them. They cannot be perhaps with Iran for various reasons.

And so we’re seeing them reaching out. I mentioned the South African-Brazilian partnership, which is a direct result of Venezuela and the Iran war. But I could have mentioned Saudi Arabia and Pakistan coming into a defense cooperation partnership, which I think is mainly aimed at developing industries in common, Saudi money, Pakistani labor, Pakistani-Chinese technology, and so forth, come together to produce a bit of independence from foreign supplies of weaponry. It would give Pakistan an alternative, ultimately, to sole dependence on China for its weaponry. It will give Saudi Arabia an alternative to the United States and Europeans for its weaponry.

I think we’re seeing major realignments going on under the surface.

After the War and the Question of Restraint

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

When this war is over, there is still going to be an Iran. There will also probably be an Israel, but it won’t be the aggressive Israel that it has been, because Israelis are going to learn a very painful lesson about what they should know, because their own religious tradition, in the form of Rabbi Hillel, who was a figure in Babylon, I believe, thousands of years ago, he said, do not do to other people what you don’t want them to do to you. That is the Jewish version of the Golden Rule, and the Christian version, of course, is the opposite. It asks you to do for others what you would like them to do for you, but the idea is the same.

You cannot continuously conduct hateful acts and expect not to be hated. You cannot murder other people and expect them not to take revenge. You cannot, and I know that much about Khamenei, has said there will be revenge, not just for his father and the women, but for other martyrs, for other damage done to Iran. And I don’t think Iran, in the end, is going to be as restrained as it has been.

So I think we’ve opened Pandora’s box, and we’re not going to like what comes out of it.

The Attack on the Primary School

Nima Alkorshid:

Ambassador, something so tragic happened the first day of the war, the attack on the primary school, and these girls were assassinated, were killed by the attack, which is to this day, you see the influence, the tragedy that is happening within the society in Iran. Everybody’s talking about it. Everybody’s influenced. And on the other hand, you don’t see those people who are in power, who are making these strategies of this war going against civilians so far. They didn’t hit so far. They didn’t go particularly against the civilian people or the kids, you know. What is this? How can we understand their mind right now, and from what we’ve seen so far? And why did this happen? It was because to make some sort of chaos, to make them to go radically, to respond radically, to go against civilians, for example, in Israel, or in the region, then make a huge chaos with the war.

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Well, I think there are several things to be said about this. First, it’s very clear that this was a deliberate target, deliberate targeting of that building. It’s also quite clear that the targeting was largely done by AI. There was no human check on it because Pete Hegseth eliminated the process of human checks on targeting. So he is directly responsible for this massacre of schoolgirls.

It was a mistake. The United States, instead of apologizing and offering compensation to their families, has seen Donald Trump do what a con man in New York would do. Oh, well, this didn’t happen. Well, it happened, but I wasn’t involved with it. Oh, it happened, but it was somebody else who did it. This is all nonsense. It’s all lies. Everybody can see that, and it discredits us even more. I mean, the act itself is bad enough, but to react to it in that manner is frankly disgusting. So that’s the first point.

Second point is that wasn’t the only mistake that the United States has made that is potentially very damaging and invites retaliation in kind. The other was the destruction of a desalination plant on an island in the Persian Gulf with many villagers, Iranian villagers, who are totally dependent on that plant for water. This is a very stupid thing to do because 70% of Saudi Arabia’s water is from desalination. Other countries in the Gulf depend on desalination up to 90%. If you take the city of Riyadh, it’s dependent basically on a single desalination plant in Al Jubail. Iran has the capacity to cause these countries to be unable to exist because no human being can exist without water. So you invite that? I mean, this shows a kind of idiocy that is hard to believe.

Iranian Statecraft, Rules of War, and Civilian Protection

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Let me finish this answer by saying that I admire the Shahnameh, the book of Iranian statecraft. Unfortunately, English translations omit the more interesting parts, which are the lessons learned. They translate the poetry, but not the prose in effect. But there is an Iranian and Islamic tradition of statecraft, and it has come to the same conclusion that the Christian tradition came to.

Namely, in addition to, if you want to start a war, in addition to establishing feasible objectives, objectives which are clear and can be achieved, devoting the resources necessary to achieve those objectives, and having a plan for how to end the fighting and the war, and reconcile the other side to the outcome of the war, you have to conduct the war in a manner that does not destroy your reputation and your ability to deal with the postwar situation.

So there are rules of war, both in Islam, very clear, very clear, in the Holy Quran, in the tradition, and they say, do not kill civilians. And the reason for that is, if you kill civilians, because Israel has been doing and the United States has been doing, you generate hatred that will last for generations. You make your life, your own ability to deal with the postwar situation, much more difficult.

So I think, you know, I don’t know the leadership in Iran, but I have some knowledge of the political, military doctrines and traditions that they have been educated in, and I suspect they are very reluctant to copy Israel and the United States with indiscriminate slaughter of civilians.

Hegseth, Rules of Engagement, and the Ethics of War

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

In fact, here I go back, you open by quoting a particularly stupid remark by Secretary of Defense, so-called Secretary of War Hegseth. He has said there should be no respect for so-called international institutions. International law is irrelevant. There should be no rules of engagement, by which he means that consideration of what is called collateral damage, damage to civilians from strikes on military targets, should not be a factor in the planning of the war or the conduct of it.

So the United States has receded to a level of ethics that resembles that of Genghis Khan and nobody else. In other words, whatever works, build a mountain of skulls. If you are affronted in Baghdad, level the city. If you are affronted in Afghanistan, murder everybody who is associated with those who defied you. And this is the standard that is now being applied.

It is worse than the Nazis. It is worse than the Nazis. Some of them still had a sense of decency, even if only in a modest way. What our troops are being asked to do troubles many of them. And especially because all of this is being justified by fundamentalist Christian evangelical thought, supposedly. This makes our troops like the troops of Israel with the Zionist rabbis telling them you can kill any human being who isn’t Jewish with impunity. We are being told we can kill anybody.

What is the strategy? There is no strategy. There is no consideration of what will happen on the day after. There is no plan to end the war. Donald Trump says he and Prime Minister Netanyahu will decide when the war is over. They won’t. Iran will decide that.

And by the way, regime change as an objective in Iran has totally failed. What we have is not just regime continuity, but the rise of the IRGC as a bigger factor. We have moved Iranian politics toward greater nationalism and a more hard-line position on everything from the building of nuclear weapons to the conduct of the war. And Iran is not out of ammunition. We are going to see this go on for a while.

Oil Prices, Energy, and American Politics

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

And oil is now somewhere between $94 and $100 a barrel. That is a plateau from which it will go up. And I don’t know where it will go. Pepe Escobar says it could go to $500. I don’t think so. But it’s certainly going to go well above where it is now.

And the countries that suffer from this will be those that have opposed efforts to combat climate change by opposing renewable resources as a source of energy. And who are those countries? The prime example is the United States, which has got energy policies which aim to make the United States safe for the internal combustion engine. Countries like China that have gone into renewable resources for energy and solar, wind, nuclear are going to come out of this ahead. We’re going to come out behind.

And I think all of this bears on American politics. There are many people who believe this war was started as a diversion from the Epstein files. And people call it not epic fury, but Epstein fury as a name.

And we’re headed toward midterm elections. And Donald Trump’s authority is being degraded as we speak. He may want to manipulate those elections to prevent people from voting in them, or even to cancel them. He’s not going to succeed. And in November 2026, there will be a reckoning with this administration from a very aggrieved American public, people who will be receiving the war wounded and dead, people who will see their lives turned upside down by rising energy prices, people who will see a government that is incompetent and cruel, not competent and supportive.

So this is very poorly calculated politically on the part of the White House.

From “Four Days” to a Long War

Nima Alkorshid:

It seemed before the war started, Donald Trump told the Arab leaders in the Persian Gulf that this war would be over in four days. And yesterday, we’ve seen the footages of the air defense system, seven THAAD systems being removed from South Korea to be sent to the Middle East to defend Israel. On the other hand, on how they talk with Professor Ted Postol, he literally is talking about the radars and how crucial these radars are in terms of it’s not just about the air defense system and interceptors. You need the radars to be in place to communicate with the air defense system. How do you see the way that Donald Trump is preparing for a long war?

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Well, I don’t think he had any idea of a long war. You’re quite correct. He thought of this as a weekend war. It would start right after midnight on Saturday morning and it would end Tuesday, which is Purim, the Jewish festival celebrating Esther and her role with Cyrus in Persia. And so this was fraught with historical meaning and so forth. And it was complete nonsense. And his own military told him that. He didn’t listen.

Why? Again, I go back to this war was not authorized by the Congress. It was authorized by Benjamin Netanyahu. This war was not supported by the American people. It is supported by the Zionist lobby. This war was not supported by the U.S. military. They were ordered into it. And it is, in fact, as many of them imagined, a war of attrition that the United States is losing. Israel is losing.

So let me just say that I think the Israeli military was equally aware of the fact that this war would not be easy to win and told Benjamin Netanyahu that and he ignored them. And he bears responsibility for all of the suffering that Israelis are undergoing at present and will undergo in the future.

So this war is illegitimate. It’s illegal. It’s unsustainable. And when it’s over, a great deal of damage will be done and have been done to all of the participants. But I suspect Iran is going to come out on top. And so this was not just illegal. It was foolish. Absolutely foolish.

I guess I would say one other thing and that is on the intelligence side. After the June 2025 12-day war, Iran tightened up security, internal security, considerably. And I think it eliminated a great deal of the intelligence presence from Israel, the United States, and the UK, and others that had backstopped the surprise attack of last year. So to that extent, Western intelligence and Israeli intelligence were blinded.

And it’s very clear that whether there were agents on the ground or not, and certainly there were in terms of agents of influence attempting to move peaceful protests into violence, that is clearly documented. But the intelligence analysis that was done in Tel Aviv, in Washington, was defective. I think it greatly underestimated both Iranian resilience, the effects of what we know now that the American intelligence community did predict that an attack on Iran would not lead to regime change, but to the strengthening of the regime. But I think the response from Iran has been a surprise.

So this time the surprise is on the side of Israel and the United States, not Iran. Iran was surprised in June last year.

Closing

Nima Alkorshid:

Thank you so much, Ambassador, for being with us today.

Ambassador Chas Freeman:

Great pleasure, as always. Safe travels, Nima Alkorshid. Keep up the good work.

Nima Alkorshid:

Thank you.