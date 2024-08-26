I Reflect on AI for Music

A Piece Mostly AI Created (including the lyrics after appropriate prompting)

I initially dismissed this anti-war song, but now like it very much, both for the lyrics and for the music.

A Piece with No Lyrics at All

This was an attempt at creating epic music, a genre found in video games and movies quite often. I really like this piece, but lack the musical accumen to know if more musically literate people would regard it favourably. Tastes differ in any case, and it is only my insecurities speaking I suppose.