Share this postAlex Epstein EXPOSES How Fossil Fuels Can Save Humanity (if we allow it) Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAlex Epstein EXPOSES How Fossil Fuels Can Save Humanity (if we allow it) Redacted w Clayton Morris Redacted 2.41M subscribers 1 - Maybe, maybe not. Sound as if he is a Libertarain.Jun 26, 2024Share this postAlex Epstein EXPOSES How Fossil Fuels Can Save Humanity (if we allow it) Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postAlex Epstein EXPOSES How Fossil Fuels Can Save Humanity (if we allow it) Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare