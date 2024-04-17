Note: Very, very worrisome, and that it is in Alberta is even more worrisome.

As of Monday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) has updated its guidance on mRNA COVID-19 booster shots to every three months, beginning with six-month-old babies.

That works out to about 320 doses for the average lifespan.

“Starting April 15, 2024, select groups of Albertans at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 will be eligible for an additional dose,” AHS wrote on its website.

According to Alberta health officials, “All vaccines are safe, effective and save lives,” and it doesn’t matter if a patient takes a COVID-19 booster before, after, or at the same time as a flu shot.

That goes for babies as young as six months old.