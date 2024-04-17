Alberta updates mRNA booster guidance to every three months, starting with six-month-old babies
Jen Hodgson - Published on 15 Apr 2024, 1:17 pm
Note: Very, very worrisome, and that it is in Alberta is even more worrisome.
Alberta updates mRNA booster guidance to every three months, starting with six-month-old babies
As of Monday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) has updated its guidance on mRNA COVID-19 booster shots to every three months, beginning with six-month-old babies.
That works out to about 320 doses for the average lifespan.
“Starting April 15, 2024, select groups of Albertans at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 will be eligible for an additional dose,” AHS wrote on its website.
According to Alberta health officials, “All vaccines are safe, effective and save lives,” and it doesn’t matter if a patient takes a COVID-19 booster before, after, or at the same time as a flu shot.
That goes for babies as young as six months old.
ill-advised given all that has come out about this 'vaccine' that doesn't prevent infection or stop transmission, and the mountain of adverse reactions
It's an odd development. I'm not sure what the contractual obligation is for both the provinces and the federal government in the contracts they signed with Pfizer, Moderna... It's possible they are obligated to keep pushing the vaccine. Robert Malone has cited the language in a June 1, 1984, US legislation that states: "any possible doubts, whether or not well founded, about the safety of the vaccine cannot be allowed to exist in view of the need to assure that the vaccine will continue to be used to the maximum extent consistent with the nation's public health objectives." It is possible that similar language that is redacted in the Oct 26/20 agreement between Canada and Pfizer instructs that all jurisdictions must promote the vaccine so long as it is the official position of the Public Health Agency of Canada that the mRNA shots are in the "national interest."