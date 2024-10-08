Share this postAlastair Crooke : The Middle East One year after October 7th 2023.ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAlastair Crooke : The Middle East One year after October 7th 2023. Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom 461K subscribers Mike ZimmerOct 08, 20241Share this postAlastair Crooke : The Middle East One year after October 7th 2023.ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this postAlastair Crooke : The Middle East One year after October 7th 2023.ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Such an excellent program. Alastair Crooke is always very well informed on what is happening on the ground in these conflicts. Highly recommended.