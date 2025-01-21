Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistAlastair Crook : Is the US Trying to Escape Reality?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAlastair Crook : Is the US Trying to Escape Reality? Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom 513K subscriberMike ZimmerJan 21, 2025Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistAlastair Crook : Is the US Trying to Escape Reality?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistAlastair Crook : Is the US Trying to Escape Reality?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare