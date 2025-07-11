They walk like ghosts on silent paws,

Ignore commands, invent their laws.

They blink as if to say, “We knew—

Long before the likes of you.”

They nap in sun with noble grace,

Yet vanish when it’s time to chase.

They loathe the food they begged to get,

Then purr and lick like no regret.

They’ll start a fight with empty air,

Then stare at walls that aren’t quite there.

They rule the room with blink and yawn,

A midnight sprint, then sleep till dawn.

No creed, no code, no need to please—

They judge from counters, shelves, and trees.

And though they never cast a vote,

Somehow they run the house by rote.

So raise a paw, or tip a hat,

To every self-appointed cat.

They’re furry myths, aloof yet sweet—

With tyrant hearts and dainty feet.