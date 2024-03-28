After seizing power in Niger last year, the country’s coup government has decided that it has no need for the presence of American armed forces, recently insisting that the 1,000 U.S. soldiers depart Niger and all drone operations cease. The U.S. has resisted the demand, however, first sending the blood-soaked Victoria Nuland to try to change the Nigerean leaders’ minds, and now simply dragging their feet about exiting. Jimmy and Due Dissidence host Russell Dobular discuss Niger’s efforts to push back against the imperialistic U.S. war machine. Follow Russell Dobular on Twitter:

