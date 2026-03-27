With Bill C-9 now advancing to the Senate, the window for input from Canadians is almost closed. Join us virtually April 1 to learn how you can help defend freedom of expression in Canada before it’s too late.

On Wednesday night, the Carney government’s “hate crimes” bill, C-9, passed its final vote in the House of Commons and is now moving on to the Senate.

This is a pivotal moment.

Hatred and prejudice should of course be rejected, but Bill C-9 goes much further than that. It opens the door to new legal penalties for ordinary speech, including a new standalone hate offence, the criminalization of certain symbols regardless of intent, and the removal of longstanding defences for good-faith religious expression. This means what qualifies as lawful expression in Canada will narrow significantly if Bill C-9 gets passed.

So we’re hosting an emergency Town Hall this coming Wednesday, April 1, and you’re invited.

At the virtual meeting, Josh Dehaas and I will walk you through the civil liberties red flags in the bill, explain how Canadians like you can still try to stop it, and take your questions live.

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM MT

Where: Zoom (online)

How: REGISTER HERE

Bill C-9 represents a major expansion of government power into areas of speech and belief that have long been protected under the Charter. At the Canadian Constitution Foundation, we want the government to have less of a role in what you’re “allowed” to say, not more.

We hope you’ll join us in the final fight to kill this bill. In the meantime, we encourage you to use our form here to write to your Senator(s).

Yours in liberty,

Christine Van Geyn | Interim Executive Director

Canadian Constitution Foundation

theCCF.ca

P.S. With Bill C-9 now advancing to the Senate, the window for input from Canadians is almost closed. Join us virtually April 1 to learn how you can help defend freedom of expression in Canada before it’s too late.