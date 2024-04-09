Share this postAbby Martin on Gaza, Ukraine & Working at Russia Today | Ash Sarkar meets Abby Martinephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAbby Martin on Gaza, Ukraine & Working at Russia Today | Ash Sarkar meets Abby Martin Novara Media 729K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 09, 20245Share this postAbby Martin on Gaza, Ukraine & Working at Russia Today | Ash Sarkar meets Abby Martinephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share5Share this postAbby Martin on Gaza, Ukraine & Working at Russia Today | Ash Sarkar meets Abby Martinephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
This Abby Martin?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RLQKDZXZOU
Just because the US and Israel are no saints doesn't make the people they are fighting against angels.