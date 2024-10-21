Note: ChatGPT was used extensively to research and ghostwrite.

As usual, caveat lector. I certainly am not a railroad historian, or even that much of a train buff (although I did have an electric train set as a kid).

Author’s Preface

I’ve been watching a lot of YouTube videos recently about abandoned railways that have been converted into trails. These videos feature people walking, cycling, and riding electric vehicles along these trails. Since I’ve covered a fair number of kilometers on abandoned rail trails myself, I thought it would be interesting to explore the history of abandoned railways in more detail.

I have read extensively about the Kettle Valley Railway and have come across bits and pieces about other abandoned railways. I structured this essay around what I felt were the most significant aspects of discussing abandoned rail lines, using ChatGPT to help fill in details and refine the wording.

In Appendix A, I discuss my experiences many decades ago in the eastern Ontario region. In Appendix B, I talk about my experiences in British Columbia, Canada, specifically in the Okanagan Valley and the southern part of Vancouver Island. Many railways have been abandoned and later converted into trails. You can find more detailed accounts in “Appendix A – The Kingston and Pembroke Railway” and “Appendix B – Abandoned Railways That I Have Bicycled On in British Columbia.”

Introduction

Railways were once the lifeblood of industrialized nations, connecting cities, facilitating trade, and shaping the physical and economic landscapes of entire countries. As transportation technology advanced, many of these railways fell into disuse and were eventually abandoned. Today, the remains of these once-crucial networks lie dormant or repurposed in various ways. This essay explores the phenomenon of abandoned railways worldwide, examining the causes of their abandonment, the creative ways they are repurposed, and the future possibilities for these forgotten tracks.

Part I: Context

Abandoned Railroads in Canada and Worldwide

The abandonment of railways is a global phenomenon, impacting countries from North America to Europe and beyond. In Canada, a country that once boasted an expansive network of railways connecting its far-flung regions, many lines have been abandoned, especially in rural and less-populated areas. This mirrors the situation globally, where railroads that were once vital for both passenger and freight services have fallen into disrepair or disuse. This trend reflects broader economic and technological changes, with many countries now repurposing these railway corridors for other uses, such as recreational trails or new transport routes (Vantuono, 2020).

Reasons for Railway Abandonment

The reasons for railway abandonment are numerous and often region-specific. In many countries, railways were rendered obsolete by the rise of road transport and the development of highways that offered more flexibility and efficiency than fixed rail networks. Economic changes also played a significant role, with industries that once relied on rail transport, such as coal and steel, either declining or shifting to alternative transportation modes like trucks (Stover, 1997). Technological advances in air travel further contributed to the decline of passenger services, as air travel became more affordable and accessible. These combined factors led to the widespread abandonment of many railway lines, particularly in rural or underdeveloped regions where rail services were no longer economically viable (Schwieterman & Mammoser, 2019).

Estimating Mileages for Abandoned Railways in the U.S., Canada, South America, and Worldwide

It is estimated that over 200,000 miles of railway tracks have been abandoned in the United States alone, primarily as a result of the expansion of the highway system and the decline of passenger rail services (Vantuono, 2020). Canada, too, has seen significant rail abandonment, particularly in the west, where the decline of industries like forestry and mining led to the disuse of many lines. In South America, countries like Argentina have experienced widespread railway closures due to economic restructuring and shifting transportation policies (Schwieterman & Mammoser, 2019). Globally, it is difficult to estimate the total mileage of abandoned railways, but it is clear that this is a significant and growing issue, with rail lines being left unused in nearly every corner of the world.

Examples of Abandoned Railways in Canada (Galloping Goose, E&N Railway on Vancouver Island, Kettle Valley Railway)

Canada has several notable examples of abandoned railways that have been repurposed or left to decay. The Galloping Goose trail on Vancouver Island, once part of a rail line connecting the region, has been transformed into a multi-use pathway for cyclists and pedestrians. The E&N Railway, also on Vancouver Island, remains largely abandoned but has been the subject of various efforts to revive it for passenger services. Another famous example is the Kettle Valley Railway in British Columbia, which has been converted into a scenic biking and hiking trail, attracting tourists and outdoor enthusiasts (Railway History in Canada, 2020).

Part II: What Was, What is Now, and What May Be in Rail

The Historical Development of Railways

Railways revolutionized transportation in the 19th and early 20th centuries, fundamentally changing how people and goods moved across regions. Before the widespread use of automobiles and airplanes, trains were the dominant mode of transport, connecting cities and enabling the rapid expansion of industries like manufacturing and agriculture. Railways facilitated settlement in remote areas, allowed for the efficient distribution of goods, and provided new opportunities for economic development. They were instrumental in connecting nations, creating new trade routes, and fostering urbanization (Gourvish, 1980).

Decline of Railway Passenger Service in Some Countries

As automobiles and airplanes became more accessible and affordable in the mid-20th century, passenger rail services began to decline in many countries. In the United States, for example, the rise of the interstate highway system and the affordability of air travel significantly reduced the demand for passenger trains. In rural areas, particularly, rail services were discontinued as populations shifted toward car ownership, and trains were no longer seen as necessary or practical (Perl, 2002). This trend was not unique to North America, with many countries experiencing similar declines in their rail passenger services.

Decline or Increase in Freight Traffic and Reasons for This

While passenger rail services have declined in many regions, freight traffic has remained relatively stable or even increased in some areas. Rail is still one of the most cost-effective methods of transporting heavy goods like coal, grain, and other bulk commodities. In North America, rail freight continues to play a significant role in the transportation of goods, particularly over long distances. However, in some regions, the rise of trucking and the flexibility it offers has led to a decline in rail freight services (Jefferies, 2020). Global economic conditions, shifts in industrial activity, and the development of new infrastructure have all contributed to the varying trends in rail freight.

Improved Railways in Some Countries

While some countries have experienced the decline of their railway networks, others have invested in improving and expanding their rail infrastructure. Japan and France, for instance, have developed extensive high-speed rail networks that provide efficient and reliable transportation for both passengers and freight. China has also made significant investments in its rail network, building one of the largest high-speed rail systems in the world. These countries have demonstrated that railways can still play a vital role in modern transportation, provided they are integrated into a broader transportation strategy that includes both freight and passenger services (Schwieterman & Mammoser, 2019).

Part III: Abandonment and Repurposing

Global Coverage of Abandoned Railways

Abandoned railways can be found on every continent, from the vast plains of North America to the remote highlands of Africa and Asia. In Africa, many railways were built during the colonial era but were abandoned as political and economic changes rendered them obsolete. In Europe, particularly in countries like France and Germany, many rural rail lines have been abandoned due to the expansion of highways and the decline of rural populations. In Asia, some railways have been left to decay, while others have been repurposed for new uses, including public transit and freight (Gourvish, 1980).

Removing Steel Rails

One of the most common practices when a railway is abandoned is the removal of steel rails. In many cases, the steel is recycled or repurposed for other construction projects, providing a financial incentive for the dismantling of the railway. In the United States, large-scale rail removal projects have been undertaken as part of efforts to clear land for new development or to repurpose the railway corridors for other uses (Vantuono, 2020). The removal of steel rails is often the first step in the process of converting an abandoned railway into a new form of infrastructure.

Making Railways Other Transportation Corridors

Abandoned railways are sometimes repurposed as alternative transportation corridors. In some cases, the tracks are maintained or upgraded to accommodate new forms of transportation, such as buses or light rail. This has been seen in several European cities, where old railway corridors have been transformed into efficient public transit routes. Repurposing railway corridors in this way allows cities to utilize existing infrastructure while reducing the need for new construction (Perl, 2002).

Converting Railways to Roads

In rural areas where railways are no longer needed, some have been converted into roads for vehicles. This practice is particularly common in regions where the railway infrastructure can be easily adapted for road use without significant investment. The conversion of railways to roads offers a practical solution for repurposing land that would otherwise be left unused (Gonzalez, 2019). These conversions often provide new transportation options for local communities while preserving the historical significance of the railway.

Converting Railways to Bike Paths

One of the most popular uses for abandoned railways is the conversion into bike paths. In many countries, particularly in North America and Europe, old rail corridors have been transformed into scenic trails for cyclists. The Galloping Goose trail in Canada is a prime example of this trend, offering a recreational route for cyclists while preserving the historical legacy of the railway (Canadian Encyclopedia, 2020). Rail-to-trail conversions have become a popular method of repurposing abandoned railways, providing both recreational and environmental benefits.

Converting Railways to Hiking Trails

In addition to bike paths, many abandoned railways have been converted into hiking trails. These trails often follow the original railway routes, providing scenic and accessible hiking paths through rural and wilderness areas. The Kettle Valley Railway in British Columbia, for example, has been transformed into a popular hiking trail that attracts both tourists and locals (Railway History in Canada, 2020). These conversions contribute to eco-tourism and provide new opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Railways Going Back to Nature

In some cases, abandoned railways are left to return to nature. Over time, vegetation reclaims the tracks, and wildlife returns to the areas once dominated by trains. This process of "rewilding" abandoned railways is particularly common in remote or rural areas where the cost of maintaining or repurposing the railway is prohibitive (Stover, 1997). As the tracks rust and the land reverts to its natural state, these forgotten railways become part of the landscape once more.

Part IV: The Future

Keeping Railways with Hopes of Returning to Train Use

In some cases, abandoned railways are maintained in the hope that they may one day be restored to train use. Governments or private organizations may choose to keep the rail lines intact, believing that future demand for rail services will justify the cost of restoration. However, the success of these efforts varies. In some regions, railways have been successfully revived, while in others, the cost of restoration has proven too high (Gonzalez, 2019). These examples demonstrate the challenges and opportunities associated with maintaining abandoned railways for potential future use.

Summary

The abandonment of railways is a global issue with deep historical roots. While many rail lines have been left to decay, others have found new life through repurposing, whether as bike paths, hiking trails, or public transit corridors. The future of these railways remains uncertain, but their historical significance and potential for reuse continue to make them valuable assets for both communities and governments.

Appendix A – The Kingston and Pembroke Railway

Background

The Kingston and Pembroke Railway (K&P Railway) was chartered in 1871 with the goal of connecting Kingston, a key port on Lake Ontario, with Pembroke to the north. The railway's purpose was to transport the region’s natural resources, including timber, minerals, and agricultural products, to Kingston for export. However, the railway never reached Pembroke, terminating in Renfrew, about 180 kilometers from Kingston.

My Personal Experience Driving the Railbed

In the late 1970s, I drove the abandoned rail bed north of Highway 7 into the Snow Road Station area at least twice, and possibly more times. It has been a long time, and my memories have faded. The route passed through typical Canadian Shield country, featuring swamps, open fields, and forested areas, with the rocky, hilly terrain characteristic of the region. There was a bridge along the way that looked unsafe, but I drove over it anyway. I don’t recall specific details about the condition of the bridge, only that it seemed precarious at the time.

The rail bed, although no longer maintained, was still accessible for vehicles. The landscape featured beaver dams and ponds, which were common in the wetland areas along the route. The countryside was striking, with the combination of the rugged terrain and natural features. The drive was peaceful and remote, offering a unique experience of the region’s geography.

History of the Railway

The K&P Railway was established in 1871 to support the logging, mining, and agricultural industries of eastern Ontario. It was designed to move resources from rural areas to Kingston for shipment. Construction began in the early 1870s, and by 1884, the line extended to Renfrew, although it never reached Pembroke, as originally planned.

The railway primarily carried freight, including timber, iron ore, and agricultural products, though it also offered passenger services. In 1913, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) absorbed the K&P, a common occurrence for smaller railways. Over time, as road transport expanded and demand for rail services declined, the railway became less important, leading to its gradual abandonment in the mid-20th century.

Geography of the Route

The K&P Railway traversed a varied landscape. It began in the Frontenac Axis, a region of rolling hills and fertile land, before entering the more rugged Canadian Shield. The Canadian Shield presented significant challenges for railway construction, with its rocky terrain, steep hills, and numerous wetlands, including beaver ponds and marshes.

The route through the Canadian Shield was particularly challenging due to its exposed bedrock, dense forests, and frequent waterways. These geographical features made construction difficult and required the building of bridges and other infrastructure to navigate the natural obstacles. Maintaining the railway in this rugged terrain was a constant challenge.

Decline and Current Use

By the late 1970s, the K&P Railway was no longer operational, but the rail bed was still accessible for vehicles. The section I drove north of Highway 7 passed through hilly Canadian Shield country, featuring swamps, fields, beaver dams, and ponds. The route, once critical for transporting resources, was abandoned as road networks expanded and rail freight demand diminished.

The Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) gradually abandoned sections of the line throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Although the railway’s role in transportation faded, its infrastructure, including rail beds and bridges, remained. Much of the old K&P Railway has now been converted into the K&P Trail, a recreational path used for hiking, cycling, and snowmobiling. This trail allows visitors to experience the same landscape that was once served by the railway.

The abandonment of the railway reflected a broader shift in regional transportation, with railways becoming less vital as trucks and roadways took over. Although the K&P Railway was once an essential link between Kingston and northern resource areas, the expansion of road transport and the difficulties of maintaining infrastructure in remote, rugged areas contributed to its eventual closure. By the 1960s, most sections had ceased operations, and the line was officially abandoned in stages. Appendix B – Abandoned Railways That I Have Bicycled On in British Columbia

Appendix B – Abandoned Railways That I Have Bicycled On in British Columbia

Over the past few decades, I’ve spent some time cycling on abandoned railways in British Columbia, Canada. One notable ride was along the Kettle Valley Railway in the Kelowna area, where the scenic route and the history of the railway made for a memorable experience. There are twelve bridges to cycle across at the Myra Canyon Trestles. They are quite amazing.

I’ve also cycled on sections of the Kettle Valley railbed near Oliver, located in the Okanagan region. Although I had planned a more extensive trip along this route, circumstances, including age and health, have made it unlikely that I’ll complete those plans. I once mapped potential routes on Google Maps and dreamed of further exploration.

The Kettle Valley Railway, built to link the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland, was abandoned in the mid-20th century. Famous for its scenic views and the engineering required to traverse the mountainous terrain, parts of it have been transformed into the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, a popular destination for hikers and cyclists. The railway was eventually closed due to the rise of truck transport and the challenges of maintaining the rail line in the difficult terrain.

In addition to the Kettle Valley, I’ve cycled extensively on Vancouver Island, where many abandoned railways have been converted into well-developed trails for walking and cycling. One significant line is the Esquimalt & Nanaimo Railway (E&N Railway), which runs from Victoria to Courtenay with a branch line from Parksville to Port Alberni. This railway, once a crucial route for both passenger and freight services, has largely fallen into disuse. Passenger service was suspended in 2011 due to poor infrastructure. Although there have been efforts to revitalize the railway, particularly the Victoria to Courtenay section, progress has been slow.

The Parksville to Port Alberni segment, known as the Port Alberni Subdivision, also fell into disuse, despite discussions about potential tourism or freight uses. It remains abandoned today.

Another area I’ve cycled is along two rail trails connecting Lake Cowichan to Duncan. One trail, which is poorly maintained, runs along the south side of the Cowichan River from Glenora near Duncan to Lake Cowichan. These are both remnants of the former railway line, likely part of the same network as the Galloping Goose in the Victoria to Sooke leg. The other trail, much better maintained, follows the north side of the river between the two towns, offering a smoother ride for cyclists. These trails, while different in upkeep, provide scenic cycling experiences along repurposed railway lines.

I have also cycled the section of this trail from south of Shawnigan Lake up to Glenora. There is a section from Shawnigan Lake to Humback Valley Reservoir in Glodstream near Victoria that I was reluctant to attempt due to the steepness of the trail.

Additionally, the Victoria to Leechtown railway, which was meant to extend to Port Alberni, was never completed beyond Lake Cowichan. Sections of this railway have been repurposed as trails, such as the Interurban Line on the Saanich Peninsula and the Lochside Trail. These former railways have found new life as walking and cycling paths.

Lastly, there was a smaller, lesser-known railway in Campbell River, which has also been abandoned, though I don’t recall the name.

Each of these railways has contributed to the development of recreational paths that allow people to explore Vancouver Island and British Columbia’s scenic landscapes on foot or by bike.