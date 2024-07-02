Share this postAaron Bushnell Was the Tip of the Iceberg. Now US Troops are Quitting the Military Over Gaza Fundraiserephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAaron Bushnell Was the Tip of the Iceberg. Now US Troops are Quitting the Military Over Gaza Fundraiser break through newsMike ZimmerJul 02, 2024Share this postAaron Bushnell Was the Tip of the Iceberg. Now US Troops are Quitting the Military Over Gaza Fundraiserephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postAaron Bushnell Was the Tip of the Iceberg. Now US Troops are Quitting the Military Over Gaza Fundraiserephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare