I always wanted to be a philosopher. What's not to like? Sitting around in some university lounge in a soft leather chair, rich red, smoking my pipe. My colleague across the way is smoking her pipe, too. We're surrounded by books. Wearing our academic robes and gowns. I can see it now. Having discussions as we sink more deeply into the metaphysical mire That's the life.

Ah, to be a philosopher in the grand old style—lounging in a red leather armchair, the sort that creaks approvingly as one sinks into it, like a wise old academic nodding in recognition of your intellectual prowess. A pipe smolders gently between my fingers, though I do not actually smoke it—I merely hold it for effect, occasionally tapping it against my knee to punctuate a particularly profound observation.

My colleague sits across from me, equally ensconced in leather, equally shrouded in a contemplative haze. She, too, holds a pipe, though whether she smokes it or simply enjoys the performative ritual of philosophy is unclear. We do not speak at first; we merely puff in measured silence, the weight of unspoken profundities pressing down upon us like the very fabric of existence itself.

And then, finally, a breakthrough.

“Truth,” I murmur, adjusting the folds of my robe, “is like the smoke from this pipe.”

My colleague nods gravely.

“It swirls,” I continue, gesturing vaguely, “it curls, it takes shape, and yet, it is intangible.”

“Indeed,” she replies, peering through the wisps of tobacco-scented ontology. “And when you try to grasp it, it disperses.”

I lean forward, lowering my voice to a whisper. “And yet, even as it vanishes, it lingers. The scent remains.”

Silence. Deep, ponderous silence. Somewhere, a grandfather clock chimes the hour in sonorous agreement.

We sit back, victorious. This is philosophy at its peak—not the tiresome business of syllogisms and citations, but the pure, undiluted act of contemplating the ineffable while bathed in the warm glow of metaphysical self-satisfaction.

The night deepens. The fire flickers. The leather chairs sigh contentedly beneath the weight of timeless thought.

I refill my pipe—not to smoke it, of course, but simply to watch the tendrils of epistemology rise toward the ceiling.