To avoid sending out far too many emails to subscribers, I have instead made a list of videos from sites that I consider reliable — not necessarily correct, but honest, informed and roughly sharing my values and view of the world. Your mileage may vary of course.
This is not a full list of the sites I routinely go to, but it covers a lot of them. It could be even 30%. Daily, I discover more. It is a big job to separate the AI slop and the pirated content from the worthwhile material. The sin is failure to acknowledge the source. Sometimes I get stung.
Since it is not that long after I arose, I have not looked at any of them. In truth, there are hours of watching here, I will look at only a few.
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