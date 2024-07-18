Share this postA lot of them has analysed it and it’s clearly an inside job Former Green Baret/Special Forces sniper chimes inephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA lot of them has analysed it and it’s clearly an inside job Former Green Baret/Special Forces sniper chimes inMike ZimmerJul 18, 2024Share this postA lot of them has analysed it and it’s clearly an inside job Former Green Baret/Special Forces sniper chimes inephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareA lot of them has analysed it and it’s clearly an inside job Former Green Baret/Special Forces sniper chimes in ...Share this postA lot of them has analysed it and it’s clearly an inside job Former Green Baret/Special Forces sniper chimes inephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare