Synopsis

In this week’s episode, we discuss the relationship between infectious and chronic disease, and between germ theory and terrain theory of disease. Pathogens are real, and exogenous treatments like antibiotics can kill them. The health of the body is affected by diet, exercise, stress, and the microbiome, all of which can affect how susceptible a person is to getting sick from pathogens. We discuss gastric ulcers, Covid-19, pneumococcal disease, and comorbidities. Also: how do traditional vs modern diets affect the health, dental and otherwise, of people? Why do pre-industrial people not get cavities, or need orthodontia? Why do squirrels fed by humans develop similarly malformed skulls as babies fed modern diets? Finally: do we have a responsibility to point out the carnage that will result as the Trump administration goes after decades of entrenched interests?