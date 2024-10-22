Oct 21, 2024

In this video, Christine Van Geyn explains the case Taylor v Newfoundland, which is heading to the Supreme Court. The case considers a COVID era ban on people entering Newfoundland, and whether section 6 of the Charter protects the right to travel within Canada. We at the Canadian Constitution Foundation thinks we do have this right to mobility, and we have been granted status as an intervener at the Supreme Court to make our case. We cover the Taylor v Newfoundland case in our book, Pandemic Panic, which was nominated for the prestigious Donner Prize. You can order a copy here: https://www.amazon.ca/Pandemic-Panic-... You can read more about the Taylor case here: