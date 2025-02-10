Note: Hat tip to reflective correspondent and Substacker “Igor” https://substack.com/profile/45963188-igor?utm_source=substack-feed-item.

Fragments of a comet likely hit Earth 12,800 years ago, and a little Paleolithic village in Syria might have suffered the impact

Javier Barbuzano, Eos.org

April 6, 2020

Abu Hureyra, an archaeological site in Syria, is known for documenting early agriculture and as the only known human settlement hit by a comet fragment. Excavated in 1972–73 before being submerged by Lake Assad, the site contained two settlements: an earlier Paleolithic hunter-gatherer village and a later farming town.

New analysis of excavated soil and artifacts suggests the Paleolithic village was destroyed by an airburst from a comet 12,800 years ago. The explosion produced extreme heat, vaporizing soil and vegetation while creating a powerful shockwave that incinerated the settlement. Researchers found melt glass, nanodiamonds, carbon spherules, and charcoal, all indicative of a cosmic impact.

Abu Hureyra lies within the Younger Dryas Boundary strewn field, linked to a hypothesized comet impact that triggered a sudden climate shift, prolonged cold, and possible megafaunal extinctions. This event may have accelerated the adoption of systematic agriculture. Despite the destruction, the village was soon rebuilt by the same people, who transitioned to farming, leading to a large, dominant settlement in the region.