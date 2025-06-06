EACTS is so corrupt that they will not allow me to speak about what this corruption means for the survival of patients.

Summary: “A Cancelled Keynote Lecture for Cardiothoracic Surgeons” by Peter Gøtzsche

Peter Gøtzsche, a prominent medical researcher and critic of industry influence in healthcare, was invited to give a keynote lecture at the European Association for Cardiothoracic Surgery (EACTS) 2025 conference. The invitation, extended by past president Peter Licht, encouraged a talk “completely different” from cardiothoracic surgery, focused on Gøtzsche’s experiences with the Cochrane Collaboration and healthcare corruption.

Gøtzsche proposed a lecture titled “Why are our prescription drugs the leading cause of death and what can we do to reduce the corruption in healthcare?” highlighting what he regards as systemic corruption in the pharmaceutical-medical complex. EACTS initially appeared receptive, but after internal discussions, the leadership, including Secretary General Patrick Myers, objected to the focus on corruption and requested more neutral titles. They eventually suggested a generic version: “Improving Patient Safety in Prescription Medicine: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Gøtzsche refused to dilute the message, arguing that avoiding the word “corruption” trivialized the dangers patients face due to industry influence. He highlighted research showing that 96% of U.S. cardiothoracic surgeons publishing in major journals had received undisclosed industry payments. He accused the EACTS of censoring dissent to protect industry relationships and described the leadership as prioritizing financial ties over patient welfare.

Eventually, EACTS rescinded the invitation altogether, citing concerns that his talk might polarize the audience and deviate from the meeting’s focus. Gøtzsche interpreted this as a silencing tactic designed to protect industry beneficiaries within the surgical community. He concluded that the organization’s dependence on industry funding undermines its integrity and compromises patient safety.