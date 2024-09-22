Summary by ChatGPT 4.0

Piers Robinson’s article, “9/11 and Covid-19 as Structural Deep Events: A Synopsis,” explores how significant crisis events, such as 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic, may have been exploited or even orchestrated by powerful, often opaque actors to further major political and economic agendas. These events, termed "Structural Deep Events" (SDEs), involve the manipulation of public perception, rapid policy changes, and the use of deception to achieve structural-level consequences for society.

Robinson bases his analysis on the framework of Peter Dale Scott’s concept of Structural Deep Events and Lance deHaven-Smith’s "State Crimes Against Democracy" (SCAD) heuristic. These frameworks allow for a systematic and evidence-based examination of events that are often dismissed as conspiracy theories. SDEs, according to Robinson, are typically driven by "deep state" actors, a network of non-democratic and sometimes criminal entities, whose actions manipulate real-world events to influence policies that reshape society.

Key Elements of Structural Deep Events

Robinson outlines the defining characteristics of an SDE, including:

Structural Policy Drives: Events used to advance policies with far-reaching, long-term impacts. Involvement of Deep State Actors: Non-democratic actors (military, intelligence agencies, etc.) who act covertly. Manipulation of Events: The use of deception, rapid responses without proper investigation, the manipulation of official investigations, and the dissemination of propaganda to support official narratives. Foreknowledge and Planning: Evidence that key players had advance knowledge of the events or planned responses before the event officially unfolded.

9/11 as a Structural Deep Event

In the case of 9/11, Robinson argues that the official narrative – that al-Qaeda alone was responsible – was used to justify a U.S. strategy of regime-change wars across the Middle East, targeting countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya under the guise of the "Global War on Terror." He highlights that this strategy aligns with a pre-existing neoconservative agenda from the 1990s, aimed at securing U.S. dominance in the 21st century.

Robinson asserts that deep state actors played significant roles in the events leading up to and during 9/11. He points to U.S. military special operations facilitating the entry of the alleged hijackers into the U.S. and the failure of U.S. air defenses to intercept the planes as examples. Further, he mentions that Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda, had previously been funded and trained by the CIA, and that two of the alleged hijackers had ties to a CIA-Saudi intelligence operation.

Robinson questions the official investigations into 9/11, particularly the destruction of three skyscrapers (the Twin Towers and WTC 7) despite only two being struck by planes. He contends that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) manipulated its investigation, ignoring evidence of controlled demolition, which he argues is now widely supported by physical evidence.

The author also discusses the role of media in promoting the official 9/11 narrative while discrediting dissenting views. Finally, Robinson highlights the presence of foreknowledge, including insider trading on airline stocks before the attacks, and multiple military exercises on 9/11 that interfered with the U.S. air defense response.

COVID-19 as a Structural Deep Event

Robinson applies the SDE framework to the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the event was similarly manipulated to advance structural-level agendas, including those related to stakeholder capitalism, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and financial stability through the so-called "Great Reset." He points out that lockdowns and other non-pharmaceutical interventions served not just to control the virus but also to suppress economic activity and prevent market inflation following massive financial injections.

The involvement of deep state actors in the pandemic response is noted, such as intelligence agencies like the UK’s MI6 and GCHQ, tasked with countering dissent and misinformation. He also draws attention to power networks linked to the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Economic Forum (WEF), financial entities like BlackRock, and prominent individuals such as Anthony Fauci, with ties to biodefense research and the Wuhan Institute, where the virus allegedly originated.

Robinson critiques the manipulation of scientific and official data related to COVID-19, arguing that evidence for a new and dangerous pathogen was lacking. He highlights several issues, including the redefinition of the term "pandemic" to exclude severity as a criterion, the inappropriate use of PCR tests resulting in false positives, and a revised method for counting deaths that inflated the reported impact of the virus. He also claims that data from Germany and other countries showed inconsistent death patterns, contradicting the idea of a severe global pandemic.

Robinson suggests that propaganda was used extensively during the pandemic, with behavioral science techniques employed to increase public fear and compliance. He claims that dissenting scientists and commentators were systematically censored, and media bias ensured that official narratives were promoted.

He also identifies evidence of foreknowledge regarding COVID-19, pointing to the "Event 201" exercise in October 2019, which simulated a coronavirus outbreak, and the early development of PCR tests and vaccines before the first reported deaths. Additionally, Robinson notes that discussions of a "new superbug" occurred at the 2019 Davos event, further suggesting that COVID-19 may have been anticipated by powerful actors.

Conclusion and Implications

Robinson concludes that both 9/11 and COVID-19 share key features of Structural Deep Events, including deep state involvement, the manipulation of events, and rapid policy responses driven by structural-level agendas. In the case of 9/11, he argues that the evidence for controlled demolition and the pre-existing agenda for regime-change wars strongly suggest that the event was instigated by political actors. For COVID-19, while the links to structural agendas like the Great Reset are less clear, the rapid manipulation of science and the extensive foreknowledge suggest that the event was at least exploited, if not instigated.

Robinson calls for further research into SDEs, arguing that the dismissal of such inquiries as conspiracy theories is unwarranted. He suggests that applying the SDE framework to other events, such as the JFK assassination, could help uncover the prevalence of these deep state actions. Additionally, he proposes that the framework could be used to develop real-time monitoring tools to detect future SDEs, potentially holding deep state actors accountable for crimes against democracy.