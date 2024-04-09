Share this post2024 04 09 Sen Plett speaks on Trudeau Scandalsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2024 04 09 Sen Plett speaks on Trudeau Scandals Senator Don Plett 4.28K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 14, 20241Share this post2024 04 09 Sen Plett speaks on Trudeau Scandalsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this post2024 04 09 Sen Plett speaks on Trudeau Scandalsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Senator Plett did a great job and it’s travelling around Twitter quite a bit. Hopefully it will influence the next election.