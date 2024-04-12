Share this post19 Republicans Defy Speaker Johnson to Kill Domestic Spying Billephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther19 Republicans Defy Speaker Johnson to Kill Domestic Spying Bill Glenn Greenwald 219K Mike ZimmerApr 12, 2024Share this post19 Republicans Defy Speaker Johnson to Kill Domestic Spying Billephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post19 Republicans Defy Speaker Johnson to Kill Domestic Spying Billephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare