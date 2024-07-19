Share this post12,890-Years-Old! YOUNGER DRYAS Settlement of Tell Qaramel | Ancient Architectsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12,890-Years-Old! YOUNGER DRYAS Settlement of Tell Qaramel | Ancient Architects Ancient Architects 577K subscribers Mike ZimmerJul 19, 2024Share this post12,890-Years-Old! YOUNGER DRYAS Settlement of Tell Qaramel | Ancient Architectsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post12,890-Years-Old! YOUNGER DRYAS Settlement of Tell Qaramel | Ancient Architectsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare