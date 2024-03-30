Share this post100% of Cancer Patients in Remission After Monoclonal Antibody Trial: 'Tumors just vanished'ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther100% of Cancer Patients in Remission After Monoclonal Antibody Trial: 'Tumors just vanished' Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov 1.52M subscribersMike ZimmerMar 30, 2024Share this post100% of Cancer Patients in Remission After Monoclonal Antibody Trial: 'Tumors just vanished'ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post100% of Cancer Patients in Remission After Monoclonal Antibody Trial: 'Tumors just vanished'ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare